What item level gear does WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon drop?

Have you ever wondered what the world in World of Warcraft would look like if the Alliance and the Horde never made peace, or how the evil version of Chromie would look? In Patch 10.1.5, all that is possible in the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon and even more because you’ll be grabbing gear upgrades along the way.

The Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon is going live with Patch 10.1.5 on July 11 and it will feature iconic World of Warcraft characters like Galakrond. The megadungeon takes you on a journey through space and time, and it will conclude one of the biggest plotlines World of Warcraft Dragonflight teased—the Infinite Dragonflight and Nozdormu’s transformation into Murozond.

But, let’s be honest, we’re not only heading to Dawn of the Infinite to learn the destiny of the Infinite Dragonflight. We want that sweet, sweet loot and item upgrades. So, here’s what item level gear you can expect from the new megadungeon.

WoW Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon item level gear, explained

Dawn of the Infinite is intentionally designed to be a more five-man progress instance, WoW devs admitted in an interview on July 7. As a result, the loot that drops from the megadungeon will be 437 item level. The gear is marked as Hero gear and it can be upgraded to 441 item level.

The megadungeon has a chance to drop a wide variety of gear, including leather, mail, cloth, and plate gear, as well as various trinkets and weapons. In addition to this, the final boss of the dungeon, Chrono-Lord Deios, will drop one Quantum piece of gear for all players. This Quantum piece of gear upon use will turn into one cosmetic piece you didn’t obtain until now.

In Patch 10.1.5, Dawn of the Infinite will be available on Mythic difficulty, but it won’t be included in the Mythic+ dungeon pool. Instead, Dawn of the Infinite will be a part of the Mythic+ dungeon pool in Dragonflight season three. Dawn of the Infinite will have a Heroic difficulty too, but it will only become available in Patch 10.1.7. So the loot on Heroic difficulty will surely drop lower item level gear, but this still has to be confirmed by Blizzard.

