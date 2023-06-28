When will WoW Dragonflight season 3 start?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is already well into the later stages of the expansion’s lifecycle. Though many of us may still be clearing out season two content, many have already begun to look forward to Dragonflight season three. Considering this next season promises another massive raid, an entirely new zone, and other additional content, you might be wondering when 10.2 will release.

Dragonflight season two similarly brought both a new raid and zone. Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible brought players to Neltharion’s underground hidden laboratory while the underground Zaralek Caverns served as a sprawling new questing zone. Given the scale of both these areas, we likely expect a raid and zone of a similar size and scope.

Does WoW Dragonflight season three have a release date?

At the time of writing, World of Warcraft Dragonflight season three has no exact release date confirmed by Blizzard. By looking at the 2023 roadmap for Dragonflight however, we can glean some information on a possible release date.

Dragonflight’s 2023 roadmap | Image via Blizzard

According to the roadmap, we first expect patch 10.1.5 to drop sometime during the Summer. Next will be another minor update in patch 10.1.7, which will roll out new story quests as well as typical holiday content. Since season three is expected to release after 10.1.7, we can predict it will come out sometime in either late November or early December.

Patch 10.2 is expected to be another massive update that will infuse Dragonflight with tons of new content. Introducing a new zone and raid, season three will also feature a new Mythic+ dungeon pool and other “additional content & features” that have yet to be described.

If this upcoming update releases around Nov. 28, it will release exactly one year after the Dragonflight expansion was officially released. As Blizzard does not seem keen to leave the Dragon Isles just yet, we can likely expect further updates in 2024 before we potentially get to see the next possible expansion.

