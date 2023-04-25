All changes in Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight season two

The first season was all about dodging the swirlies, interrupting critical casts, and learning the encounters by heart. The second season of Dragonflight, although very similar, will bring foward ton of changes to Mythic+ dungeon that will shape the meta.

During the second season of Dragonflight, seasonal affixes and three weekly affixes are retiring, affixes will be moved to higher keys, mobs are getting more damage, and healers will have more work on their hands, to name a few.

So, to help you get ready for the ups and downs you’ll go through in Dragonflight season two, here are all the changes in Mythic+ dungeons that will, in one way or the other, influence the meta.

New Mythic+ dungeon rotation

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In the second season of Dragonflight, you will see four Dragonflight dungeons and four dungeons from previous expansions make an appearance. So, the rotation will look like this:

Brackenhide Hollow (Dragonflight)

Halls of Infusion (Dragonflight)

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr (Dragonflight)

Neltharus (Dragonflight)

Freehold (Battle for Azeroth)

The Underrot (Battle for Azeroth)

Neltharion’s Lair (Legion)

Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm)

Four Mythic+ affixes are retiring and three new affixes are taking their place

The most important change coming with Dragonflight season two is that seasonal affixes as a whole are retiring to reduce the number of mechanics cluttering the game. Although these affixes won’t be featured in Dragonflight season two, Blizzard hinted that these affixes might return in the future, but nothing is set in stone.

Related: WoW Mythic+ affixes in Dragonflight season two

Quaking, Explosive, and Grievous are also saying their final goodbyes to World of Warcraft as they will be removed in the next season and replaced with three new affixes—Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted.

Mythic+ affixes are getting moved to higher keys

Another major change you’ll notice when you start running fresh keys next season is that Mythic+ affixes will start appearing at higher keys. Core Mythic+ affixes, Tyrannical and Fortified, will still appear in level two and higher keys, however, affixes that used to be triggered at level four will kick in at level seven, and level seven affixes will terrorize level 14 and higher Mythic+ keys.

So, the affixes and the levels at which they kick in will look as follows:

Keystone level seven affixes:

Afflicted

Incorporeal

Volcanic

Entangling

Storming

Keystone level 14 affixes:

Spiteful

Raging

Bursting

Bolstering

Sanguine

You might not recognize all dungeons next season

During Patch 10.1 PTR testing, dungeons, especially dungeons from previous expansions, have undergone significant changes. While Dragonflight dungeons were only treated to balancing changes, bugfixes, and small tweaks, older dungeons have received makeovers. So, Vortex Pinnacle and Freehold will look way different than they did during the original expansions. This means that the encounters will feature new mechanics or the old mechanics will be updated.

You can find the full list of changes made to Mythic+ dungeons featured in Dragonflight season two in our Patch notes.

Combat will become more intensive

Image via Blizzard

If you thought Dragonflight dungeons were intensive, you won’t have a good time in the second season. Not only is Blizzard reducing the duration of interrupts, but the mobs will do more damage to you. As a tradeoff, you’ll get more Stamina. This, however, means more chaos in fights as mobs will do more damage with interrupts being shorter and your healers will have a harder time topping the entire party off.