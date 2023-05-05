How to upgrade gear in WoW Dragonflight season 2

In Dragonflight season two, you’ll need two currencies to upgrade your gear—Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. Since gearing and upgrading your gear isn’t straightforward in Dragonflight season two, here are the basics you need to know, including all types of gear and how to upgrade them.

Valor as a currency is rendered useless in the second season and you won’t be needing that at all. So, you’ll be spending most of your time in Zaralek Cavern, Mythic+ dungeons, and raids grinding the new currencies.

Unlike season one where you had separate types of gear dropping in Mythic+ dungeons and raids, season two will have one gear system for PvE content and a different one for PvP content. PvE gear in total has six unique types of gear—Explorer, Adventurer, Veteran, Champion, Hero, and Mythic gear. Each type of gear has its own item level range and once you reach the maximum item level of that gear type, you’ll have to swap your gear for the next type of gear.

All types of gear in Dragonflight season two

As mentioned, Dragonflight season two has six types of gear to offer. Each type of gear, except for Mythic, has a specific item level range and can be upgraded. So, here’s a quick overview of all types of gear, their item level range, and the main sources of this gear.

Gear type name Item level range Source Explorer gear 376-398 Mobs and quests in Zaralek Cavern Adventurer gear 389-411 World quests in Zaralek Cavern Veteran gear 402-424 Fyrakk Assaults, special Zaralek Cavern activities, Aberrus Raid Finder, final chapters of Embers of Neltharion campaign, and Mythic+ dungeons Champion gear 415-437 Normal Aberrus, the Great Vault, weekly bonus events, and Mythic+ dungeons Hero gear 428-441 Heroic Aberrus, the Great Vault, and Mythic+ dungeons Mythic gear 441-457 Mythic Aberrus and the Great Vault

Which gear can you upgrade in Dragonflight season two?

Of the six types of gear, the only one you can’t upgrade is Mythic gear. While Explorer, Adventurer, Veteran, and Champion gear has eight levels of upgrades, Hero gear has only five levels of upgrades.

How can you upgrade your Dragonflight season two gear?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To upgrade your gear in the second season of Dragonflight, you’ll need two currencies—Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. Flightstones will be awarded to you for completing any activity on the Dragon Isles, from world quests to Mythic+ dungeons and raids. Shadowflame Crests are more difficult to stumble upon and generally drop in more demanding content like Mythic+ dungeons and raids. There are four different types of Shadowflame Crests, and each of them upgrades your gear to a certain item level.

Type of Shadowflame Crest Source Item level upgrade Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses in Raid Finder, Mythic+ dungeons at level five and below, world quests, and treasures Upgrades your gear up to item level 411 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Normal difficulty, Mythic+ dungeons between levels six and 10, and weekly events in Zaralek Cavern Upgrades your gear to levels 242-415 Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Heroic difficulty and Mythic+ dungeons between levels 11 and 15 Upgrades your gear to levels 428-437 Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest Aberrus bosses on Mythic difficulty and Mythic+ dungeons at level 16 and above Upgrades your gear up to item level 441

To upgrade your gear, you need to collect Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. Then, head to one out of three vendors on the Dragon Isles to upgrade your gear, select the desired item level, and click Upgrade.

Where can you upgrade your gear in Dragonflight?

When upgrading your gear, you’ll have three location options—Valdrakken, Forbidden Reach, and Zaralek Cavern.

In Valdrakken, you can find Corxian at the 43, 37 coordinates.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

If you’re hunting in the Forbidden Reach, you can speak to Researcher Baneflare and he’ll upgrade your gear.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Finally, in Zaralek Cavern, Cuzolth at the 56, 56 coordinates will be helping you out with your gear upgrading needs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So, you’ll have more than one option and gear upgrades will be accessible in almost any corner of the Dragon Isles.