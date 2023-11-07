WoW Dragonflight: How to unlock world quests in the Emerald Dream

World quests have always been a great way to quickly level up your reputation, and in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, you’ll use them to get reputation with the Dream Wardens. But first, you need to unlock world quests.

World quests are repeatable tasks you’ll complete in the Emerald Dream zone to either earn reputation with the Dream Wardens or other neat rewards like catch-up gear for alt and Dreaming Crests that you’ll use to upgrade gear.

So, here’s how you can unlock world quests in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

How to unlock world quests in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

This is how your map should look like after you unlock world quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will unlock world quests in the Emerald Dream as soon as you start and complete the Home in the Dream quest during the main Patch 10.2 campaign. You will get this quest during the second chapter, Enter the Dream, after your first encounter in the Emerald Dream with the Druids of the Flame.

Completing the Home in the Dream quest will also unlock reputation with the Dream Wardens, the main reputation tied to the Emerald Dream. This means you can start earning your reputation with this newly befriended faction and make progress toward great rewards.

Is unlocking world quests in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 account-wide?

Yes, once you unlock world quests on one of your characters, all others should have them unlocked. So, you won’t need to waste time on going through the main campaign on your alts and you can jump straight into gearing them up.

Rewards for completing world quests in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Rewards for completing world quests in the Emerald Dream will vary depending on the quest type and difficulty.

Here are all the rewards you will get from completing world quests in the Emerald Dream: