Dragonriding races quests, locations, and rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is a new type of flying in World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion that is, unlike regular flying, interactive and it urges you to use the winds of the Dragon Isles to your advantage to gain momentum and soar the skies like the descendant of dragonkin. Although Dragonriding will be a challenge to master on its own, there are also plenty of Dragonriding features to discover like talents, races, abilities, and customizations. The majority of these features are optional and only give you quality-of-life features you can definitely live without, except talents and abilities.

Dragonriding races are an entirely new feature added in Dragonflight with Dragonriding for more daring players seeking a challenge that allows them to showcase all their talents and skills they’ve managed to master up to this point. Since Dragonriding races are completely optional, they bare sheerly cosmetic rewards and achievements.

Races can be found in every zone of the Dragon Isles: the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. As you progress through the main storyline of Dragonflight, you’ll unlock more Dragonriding race quests you can complete, and completing the race will grant you either a Bronze, Silver, or Gold medal for your achievements. If you want to try out your Dragonriding skills in a true competition, here are all the quests, locations, and rewards you can find in Dragonflight.

Tips before you start Dragonriding races

Before you start your Dragonriding races, it’s highly recommended to get your hands on all 48 Dragonriding glyphs scattered across the Dragon Isles that empower your Dragonriding drakes with more Vigor points and regeneration mechanics that don’t require you to take a break from Dragonriding amid the race. Also, you should unlock and stay mindful of the Thrill of the Skies buff that regenerates your Vigor as you’re flying at high speed.

How to unlock Dragonriding races

After you learn the basics of Dragonriding on the Waking Shores, you’ll get a quest called The Waking Shores Tour, asking you to complete all basic races in the Waking Shores. After you complete all basic races and the main storyline in the Waking Shores, you’ll be asked to do the same in Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. After completing all your basic race quests, you’ll unlock advanced tour quests.

List of all Dragonriding race quests

Base Dragonriding race quests

The Waking Shores Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Waking Shores.

– Fly each of the race courses in the Waking Shores. Ruby Lifeshrine Loop

Wild Preserve Slalom

Emberflow Flight

Apex Canopy River Run

Uktulut Coaster

Wingrest Roundabout

Flashfrost Flyover

Wild Preserve Circuit

The Ohn’ahran Plains Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Ohn’ahran Plains

– Fly each of the race courses in the Ohn’ahran Plains Sundapple Copse Circuit

Fen Flythrough

Ravine River Run

Emerald Gardens Ascent

Maruuki Dash

Mirror of the Sky Dash

River Rapids Route

The Azure Span Tour – Fly each of the race courses in the Azure Span.

– Fly each of the race courses in the Azure Span. Azure Span Sprint

Azure Span Slalom

Vakthros Ascent

Iskaara Tour

Frostland Flyover

Archive Ambit

The Thaldraszus Tour – Fly each of the race courses in Thaldraszus.

– Fly each of the race courses in Thaldraszus. Flowing Forest Flight

Tyrhold Trial

Cliffside Circuit

Academy Ascent

Garden Gallivant

Caverns Criss-Cross

Advanced Dragonriding race quests

Dragonriding race mechanics

Checkpoint rings – There are two types of checkpoint rings: blue and yellow. Yellow rings indicate your next checkpoint and blue rings are the checkpoints are your next one.

– There are two types of checkpoint rings: blue and yellow. Yellow rings indicate your next checkpoint and blue rings are the checkpoints are your next one. Vigor orbs – You’ll find green orbs across the sky that restore one Vigor as you fly through them.

– You’ll find green orbs across the sky that restore one Vigor as you fly through them. Wind boosts – Winds that increase your movement speed significantly as you pass through them.

– Winds that increase your movement speed significantly as you pass through them. Obstacles – There are two types of obstacles you’ll need to dodge to avoid getting stunned or slowed–Stun Orbs and Elemental Orbs. Stun Orbs, as the name indicates, will stun you for two seconds if you pass through them, and Elemental Orbs will slow you for two seconds.

Dragonriding race locations

The Waking Shores races

/way The Waking Shores 23.2 84.2 Apex Canopy River Run

/way The Waking Shores 41.9 67.3 Emberflow Flight

/way The Waking Shores 62.7 74.0 Flashfrost Flyover

/way The Waking Shores 63.2 70.8 Ruby Lifeshrine Loop

/way The Waking Shores 55.4 41.1 Uktulut Coaster

/way The Waking Shores 42.6 94.9 Wild Preserve Circuit

/way The Waking Shores 47.0 85.5 Wild Preserve Slalom

/way The Waking Shores 73.1 33.9 Wingrest Roundabout

Ohn’ahran Plains races

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 25.7 55.0 Emerald Gardens Ascent

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 86.2 35.8 Fen Flythrough

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 59.5 35.5 Maruukai Dash

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 47.4 70.6 Mirror of the Sky Dash

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 80.8 72.1 Ravine River Run

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 43.7 66.8 River Rapids Route

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 63.7 30.5 Sundapple Copse Circuit

Azure Span races

/way The Azure Span 42.2 56.7 Archive Ambit

/way The Azure Span 20.9 22.6 Azure Span Slalom

/way The Azure Span 47.9 40.7 Azure Span Sprint

/way The Azure Spa 48.4 35.8 Frostland Flyover

/way The Azure Span 16.5 49.3 Iskaara Tour

/way The Azure Span 71.3 24.6 Vakthros Ascent

Thaldraszus races

/way Thaldraszus 60.3 41.6 Academy Ascent

/way Thaldraszus 58.0 33.6 Caverns Criss-Cross

/way Thaldraszus 37.6 48.9 Cliffside Circuit

/way Thaldraszus 57.7 75.0 Flowing Forest Flight

/way Thaldraszus 39.5 76.1 Garden Gallivant

/way Thaldraszus 57.2 66.8 Tyrhold Trial

Dragonriding races rewards and achievements

Waking Shores: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Waking Shores. Reward: Renewed Proto-Drake: Red Hair

Ohn’ahran Plains: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Ohn’ahran Plains. Reward: Windborne Velocidrake: Red Hair

Azure Span: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Azure span. Reward: Highland Drake: Brown Hair

Thaldraszus: Gold: Obtain gold in all normal races in Thaldraszus. Reward: Cliffside Wylderdrake: Blonde Hair

Waking Shores Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Waking Shores. Reward: Renewed Proto-Drake: Gold and Red Armor

Ohn’ahran Plains Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Ohn’ahran Plains. Reward: Windborne Velocidrake: Gold and Red Armor



Azure Span Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Azure Span. Reward: Highland Drake: Gold and Red Armor

Thaldraszus Advanced: Bronze: Complete all advanced races in Thaldraszus. Reward: Cliffside Wylderdrake: Gold and Orange Armor

