How to unlock the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard is expanding the universe beyond a singular timeline, and we’ll be sent to the new megadungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, to deal with alternate versions of our favorite characters like Chromie. But before you can head on your time adventures, you need to unlock Dawn of the Infinite.

Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-boss megadungeon that has no timer and will be more demanding to clear. In Dragonflight season three, Dawn of the Infinite will be broken down in two and transformed into full-blown Mythic+ dungeons with timers and unique upgradeable rewards. But for now, we can enjoy the dungeon and slowly progress with a group of five through the timeways.

Before you can dive deep into the secrets and lore developments, there are a couple of boxes you need to tick. So, here’s how you can unlock the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in Dragonflight.

How to unlock Dawn of the Infinite in Dragonflight

Dawn of the Infinite attunement quest starts at the Seat of the Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic.

I know the first thing on your Patch 10.1.5 to-do list might be getting to the Dawn of the Infinite, but you’ll first need to complete an attunement quest. The Dawn of the Infinite attunement quest starts with Nozdormu at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken and it’s called Dawn of the Infinite.

The Dawn of the Infinite attunement quest chain has six quests. Here’s the full quest list:

Dawn of the Infinite Align in the Sand On Borrowed Time Chro-me? Morchie Mayhem Who’s That Chromie?

There should be no prerequisites to start the Dawn of the Infinite attunement quest chain, meaning the first quest, Dawn of the Infinite, should be available at the top of the Seat of the Aspects as soon as you log into the game.

After you’ve completed all quests on the list above, you can put your party together, head to Temporal Conflux, and start exploring the wonders of Dawn of the Infinite.

About the author