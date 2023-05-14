In WoW, a megadungeon is a scaled-up dungeon that includes well over the normal four-to-five bosses of a typical dungeon and is usually only available on Mythic difficulty. These dungeons are some of the most epic experiences PvE players are able to play through outside of raiding as they often require highly coordinated groups and could sometimes take hours to complete. Former examples of megadungeons include Tazavesh from Shadowlands and Operation: Mecagon from Battle for Azeroth.

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, a new megadungeon is being added to the game: Dawn of the Infinite. This dungeon will see players traverse the timeways and attempt to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from corrupting Nozdormu and ushering in a dark timeline unto Azeroth. In Dawn of the Infinite, players will fight long-teased WoW villains such as Galakrond and Morchie (an alternate, evil version of Chromie), as well as some of Dragonflight’s newly-introduced foes like Iridikron and Chrono Lord Deios.

As players prepare to dive into WoW’s next great challenge in Dawn of the Infinite, here is a brief history of all of the game’s megadungeons and how they might compare to Dragonflight’s upcoming addition.

All megadungeons in World of Warcraft

As of 2023, there are four megadungeons in World of Warcraft; one for each expansion dating back to Legion in 2016. The four megadungeons introduced to WoW throughout its history are as follows:

Return to Karazhan (Legion, 2016)

Operation: Mechagon (Battle for Azeroth, 2019)

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market (Shadowlands, 2021)

Dawn of the Infinite (Dragonflight, 2023)

Every megadungeon in WoW has largely followed the same formula, with each of them being eight-boss affairs. Dawn of the Infinite will also feature eight bosses when it releases later this year.

Megadungeons are usually added to the game’s Mythic+ pool in the following season after their initial releases. When megadungeons do get added to the Mythic+ rotation, they’re always broken down into two equally-sized, separate wings since an eight-boss experience would be downright wild (and way too lengthy) for a Mythic+ map. Tazavesh was slightly different when it was converted into a Mythic+ dungeon; it was cut into one five-boss wing and another three-boss wing.

Dawn of the Infinite will be released with the launch of Patch 10.1.5, which is set to go live later this summer, according to Blizzard.

