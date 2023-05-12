When will Augmentation Evokers release in WoW Dragonflight?

It’s finally been confirmed: Evokers are getting a third specialization in an upcoming WoW Dragonflight patch. Rumors had been circulating about the potential for a new Evoker spec since the launch of Patch 10.0.7 in March, and now, the story of the Dragonflight campaign has developed to a point where a new Evoker spec makes perfect sense.

In Patch 10.1.5, which is releasing this summer, the Dragonflight story will continue to focus on characters like Ebyssian, Wrathion, and Nozdormu, meaning a spec that uses the powers of the Bronze and Black Dragonflights would fit thematically.

The new Evoker spec coming in Patch 10.1.5 is called “Augmentation,” and it plays differently from almost any other spec in WoW history. Augmentation Evokers, which has the makings of WoW’s first “support” spec, will use their powers to boost the throughput of players around them. According to Blizzard, Augmentation Evokers are “force multipliers” who boost the strength of their allies through in-combat spells and buffs. They also have damaging abilities for themselves, which can also be boosted by the enhancement-focused parts of their kit.

When will Augmentation Evoker go live in WoW Dragonflight?

Augmentation Evokers will be released on the live WoW Drgaonflight servers later this year. Blizzard has not yet announced a release date for Patch 10.1.5, but it is expected to come out during the summer, according to the roadmap the WoW dev team released last December. So far, the devs have been faithful to the release schedule promised by WoW’s 2023 roadmap (if anything, they’ve been ahead of schedule in some regards), so players should expect Patch 10.1.5, as well as Augmentation Evokers, to come out at some point in the next few months.

When can Augmentation Evokers be played on the WoW PTR?

Patch 10.1.5 is available to test on the WoW Public Test Realm right now, meaning you can head into the PTR and play around with all of the features that Augmentation Evoker has to offer.

