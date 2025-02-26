What server is OnlyFangs on in WoW Classic?

If you’re a fan of WoW Classic, odds are, you’ve heard of OnlyFangs. OnlyFangs is an incredibly popular Hardcore guild that features Twitch streamers with a substantial viewership.

How do I join OnlyFangs on WoW Classic Hardcore?

Finding the server is the easy part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to join OnlyFangs or go up against them in competitive raiding and events, you’ll find them on the Doomhowl server, on the Anniversary Realms.

OnlyFangs is a WoW Classic Hardcore guild that is well known for its popular viewership on Twitch—you may have heard of them during the Pirate Software drama. If you head to the World of Warcraft category on Twitch, you’ll most likely see OnlyFangs streamers featured toward the top of the page. The guild is structured around content creators, so you can watch the challenge of hardcore permadeath by your favorite players.

The OnlyFangs guild plays entirely for the Horde Faction, so make sure to select Horde if you want to play alongside them. Of course, you could alternatively select Alliance to go up against them in PvP. If you want to join their guild, you’ll have to fall into their special circumstances category—you’ll need to be a moderator or friend of an existing guild member. Or, you’ll need to have a large audience in the WoW Classic Hardcore scene.

So, the guild is most definitely private, and tough to get into. This helps maintain a consistent, competitive atmosphere, and facilitates trust among the members.

What is Fangsly on WoW Classic Hardcore?

Alternatively, there is a sister guild, Fangsly, that is public and open to everyone and anyone. The guild is on the Doomhowl in Anniversary realms. If you want to play with Fangsly, you should know there are gameplay rules to maintain hardcore gameplay’s appeal.

Permadeath is definite: There are no appeals or exceptions whatsoever. Members will be able to roll a new character on death if wanted.

No outside trading: You must only trade within the guild to maintain the Solo Self-Found challenge.

No purchasing from the Auction house: You can sell at the Auction house.

Guild Tracking Add-On is required: All members have to download an official guild tracking add-on to ensure they follow the Hardcore rules.

If you’re a spoil sport and break the rules, you’ll be kicked from the guild. So, make sure you only join if you’re certain it’s for you. The guild has weekly events and competitions, so you’ll want to join the guild Discord channel to keep up with all current and future happenings.

