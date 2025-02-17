WoW The War Within Undermine(d) countdown: Patch 11.1 start time and date

Undermine(d), WoW The War Within’s first major patch of 2025, is just around the corner.

At the beginning of each year, Blizzard shares its roadmap for the months ahead, with Patch 11.1, nicknamed Undermine(d), kicking off the action in February. There’s plenty to look forward to, but when exactly does the patch start? We have the answer.

When does WoW The War Within Undermine(d) release?

More goblins inbound. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WoW The War Within Patch 11.1, aka Undermine(d), releases on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Unfortunately, we don’t know what time it will start just yet, but we’ve set our countdown to midnight for now. We’ll update it once we know more.

The War Within season two will begin on March 4, and the new raid will unlock with phase one.

What changes is Undermine(d) bringing to WoW The War Within?

The first WoW The War Within patch of the year has excited players. Living true to its name, Undermine(d) will introduce a new zone, Undermine. It’s the capital of the Goblin Trade Empire, allowing players to dive deeper into their culture and four major Goblin cartels: Bilgewater, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, and the Venture Company.

The Goblin city is also tied to the new raid, The Liberation of Undermine. It will include eight bosses, with The Chrome King waiting as the final foe. The raid will unlock in four phases each Tuesday, starting with the first on March 4 and ending with the last on March 25. The Race to World First will kick off the action.

Hey Siri, play Nightcall by Kavinsky. Images via Blizzard Entertainment, remix by Dot Esports

The update will also unlock new User Interface options, a fresh PVP Arena called Cage of Carnage, more Delves, and a vehicle called D.R.I.V.E (Dynamic and Revolutionary Improvements to Vehicular Experiences). So get ready to make your best Ryan Gosling impression.

