All World of Warcraft expansions in order

World of Warcraft is the first game most people think of when talking about MMO RPGs.
Adventuring through Azeroth, Outland, Panderia, Draenor, and all the other worlds that Blizzard has created over the past 15-plus years is something that many games have at least dabbled in.
Since being released in 2004, there have been eight expansions to World of Warcraft, each introducing a variety of new features like classes, races, zones, and gameplay options.
In 2019, Blizzard tested the idea of what an expansion could be by introducing legacy servers in the form of World of Warcraft Classic, a completely fresh start to the game where players could level the same way they did when WoW originally came out.
With so many expansions, it’s sometimes difficult to keep track of when each was released and in what order. Here’s a quick refresher on when each expansion was launched in chronological order.
|Expansion
|Date
|World of Warcraft (original game)
|November 2004
|The Burning Crusade
|January 2007
|Wrath of the Lich King
|November 2008
|Cataclysm
|December 2010
|Mists of Pandaria
|September 2012
|Warlords of Draenor
|November 2014
|Legion
|August 2016
|Battle for Azeroth
|August 2018
|World of Warcraft Classic (legacy servers)
|August 2019
|Shadowlands
|November 2020
|The Burning Crusade Classic (legacy servers)
|June 2021