All World of Warcraft expansions in order

World of Warcraft is the first game most people think of when talking about MMO RPGs.

Adventuring through Azeroth, Outland, Panderia, Draenor, and all the other worlds that Blizzard has created over the past 15-plus years is something that many games have at least dabbled in.

Since being released in 2004, there have been eight expansions to World of Warcraft, each introducing a variety of new features like classes, races, zones, and gameplay options.

In 2019, Blizzard tested the idea of what an expansion could be by introducing legacy servers in the form of World of Warcraft Classic, a completely fresh start to the game where players could level the same way they did when WoW originally came out.

With so many expansions, it’s sometimes difficult to keep track of when each was released and in what order. Here’s a quick refresher on when each expansion was launched in chronological order.