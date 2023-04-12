A controversial Mythic+ affix is being removed in WoW: Dragonflight season 2

The Explosive affix is being removed from WoW: Dragonflight in the second season of Mythic+ play, Blizzard Entertainment announced today. With this change, Blizzard has taken another step in the direction of appeasing the WoW community since the Explosive affix was widely accepted as one of the most frustrating affixes to deal with during Mythic+ runs.

Originally, Blizzard had intended for the Explosive affix to be reworked in the upcoming season. Instead of Explosive orbs being able to be killed off in one hit, a version of the affix was tested on the Dragonflight Public Test Realm where orbs would spawn at a heavily decreased rate, but with more HP. In the end, no consensus on the balancing of the affix could be reached, and Explosive will be removed from the Mythic+ affix pool for the expansion’s second season.

In Explosive’s stead, the Volcanic affix—which spawns pools of lava underneath players periodically during combat—will return.

The change has immediately elicited a positive response from the WoW player base as fans on the game’s official subreddit are lauding the change. “In all seriousness that is peak game/software development; you try something new and incorporate feedback and when it turns out people still hate it and it’s not working, you pivot,” one Reddit user said. “I love it. DF is really shaping up to be the best expansion ever.”

Throughout Dragonflight, Blizzard has been listening to WoW players at a much higher clip than in previous expansions. Beyond Mythic+ changes, Blizzard has been responding to player feedback in regards to borrowed power systems, transmog farming, race-class combinations, and other quality-of-life changes that fans have requested.

A sweeping host of changes to Mythic+ will go live when season two of Dragonflight launches next month. Other changes to Mythic+ affixes in season two of Dragonflight include the addition of new affixes—Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted—as well as the shifting of affix-implementation levels to keystone levels +7 and +14.

Dragonflight season two will begin on May 9, with a new Mythic+ dungeon pool being available at that time.