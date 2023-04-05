New WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 change makes collecting transmogs much easier

Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is knocking on our doors and right now World of Warcraft developers are polishing the patch notes to be in a prime state for the release on May 2. In the latest PTR development notes update from April 4, we learned Blizzard has more surprises prepared for us.

Starting in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, collecting transmogs in raids will be way easier as group loot will now feature a Transmogrification option if the player didn’t collect the appearance in question. In simple terms, players that already have better item-level gear and are running a raid just to collect a specific appearance will see that the Greed button is replaced with the Transmogrification button.

Blizzard also emphasized that Transmogrification rolls will have priority over Greed rolls, meaning that collecting the entire sets and appearances from the raids will be much easier.

Right now, players can join Looking-for-Raid and Normal Vault of the Incarnates to collect the appearance and roll Greed on items they’d like to add to their wardrobe, but they can’t roll Need if they already have an item equipped in that slot that has higher item level than the item that’s being rolled for.

This simple yet elegant solution will make transmog runs way easier and simpler for all players that out gear the current content but still want to collect those neat-looking sets and complete their long-standing collection of appearances. So, from Patch 10.1 and forward, you won’t be spending all of your free time running Looking-for-Raid and Normal difficulty raids just to get one piece of gear you like.