Which 3 new races will be able to play Monks in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

In a developer update earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that three World of Warcraft races will have access to a previously-locked class: the Monk. These three races are the Worgen, Goblin, and Lightforged Draenei. All three of those races were previously unable to create Monks, but that will change in an upcoming patch.

In Patch 10.0.7, players will be able to create Worgen, Goblin, and Lightforged Draenei Monks. Furthermore, players with existing Monk characters will be able to change their characters’ race to any of these three if they want to do so.

When Monks were first added to WoW with the launch of Mists of Pandaria, Goblins and Worgen were the two newest races added to the game in the previous expansion (apart from Pandaren, which launched alongside Monks). At the time, they were the only races in the game that were denied access to the Monk class.

Related: WoW players will be able to return to the Forbidden Reach in Patch 10.0.7, Blizzard explains details

As for Lightforged Draenei, they are the only Allied Race in the game that’s able to create a Monk. Their traditional Draenei counterparts have had the ability to be Monks since 2012.

Will we ever see universal race-class combos in WoW?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After this change goes live with Patch 10.0.7, and Monk access is granted to three more races, only one race will not be able to make Monks: Dracthyr. It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see Dracthyr Monks (or any Dracthyr class apart from Evoker for that matter), though. Blizzard has been staunch on its stance that Dracthyr can only be Evokers and Evokers can only be Dracthyr.

Blizzard’s expansion of race-class combinations has been a common theme in Dragonflight. Earlier in the expansion, three classes—Rogue, Mage, and Priest—were made available to all races in the game.

While it’s improbable that we’ll ever see all classes be available to all races, the universal addition of the Monk class in Patch 10.0.7 is a welcome step in the right direction. Although the patch has no release date as of yet, players can expect it to launch sometime in the near future since Blizzard has expectations to release the patch in spring 2023.