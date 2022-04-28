Rogue, Mage, and Priest classes will be available to all races in WoW: Dragonflight

More race/class combinations are set to be added to World of Warcraft upon the launch of the game’s upcoming expansion, Dragonflight.

In an interview with WoW content creator MrGM, the game’s lead combat designer Brian Holinka confirmed that all races in WoW will have access to the Rogue, Mage, and Priest classes when Dragonflight is released.

“We want to move towards a world where the race of a character is not a limiter for what they can do or what they can become in the World of Warcraft,” Holinka said. “We’re working towards that, but not all of the classes have the same content requirements. More of this will come over time, but immediately on [Patch] 10.0 we’re going to be making Rogues, Mages and Priests available for all races.”

Right now, five races do not have access to one of the Rogue, Priest, or Mage classes in WoW. Here are the eight new race/class combinations that will be added to WoW as a result of the upcoming change.

Draenei Rogue

Lightforged Draenei Rogue

Tauren Mage

Tauren Rogue

Orc Priest

Highmountain Tauren Mage

Highmountain Tauren Rogue

Highmountain Tauren Priest

Through WoW’s first nine editions, only Warriors, Hunters, and Death Knights are available to be created by all races, the latter of which was made available to every race upon the release of the game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands. WoW’s next expansion, Dragonflight, has not yet been given an official release date, although players have the opportunity to opt into the expansion’s beta.