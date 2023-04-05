WoW Dragonflight season 2 moving Mythic+ affixes to higher keys

Mythic+ dungeons are undergoing quite a makeover in Dragonflight season two as Blizzard Entertainment is retiring seasonal affixes, removing Volcanic, Grievous, and Quaking and replacing them with three new affixes, and adding eight new dungeons to Mythic+ dungeon pool. But that’s just the beginning as the World of Warcraft devs reveal that Mythic+ affixes will start appearing in higher keys in Patch 10.1.

Since the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons in Legion, the thresholds for Mythic+ affixes were level two, level four, level seven, and level 10 keys. Starting in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, level four Mythic+ affixes will appear when you enter level seven and higher keys, and level seven Mythic+ affixes are getting pushed to level 14 keys and higher, as WoW devs explained in Blue Post from April 4.

Although the devs didn’t mention Tyrannical and Fortified at all, it seems as if these two core Mythic+ affixes will still trigger when you start a level two or higher key.

The main reasoning behind these major changes is to help players get used to the dungeons and the mechanics in them before they can undertake greater challenges.

“This is to give players more time to acclimate to baseline dungeons before additional mechanics come online, and to better match the complexity of a Mythic+ dungeon to the rewards it offers,” Blizzard explains.

So, in a nutshell, the new Mythic+ affix rotation will look like this:

Affixes at level seven Spiteful Raging Bursting Bolstering Sanguine

Affixes at level 14 Afflicted Incorporeal Explosive Entangling Storming



This will make Mythic+ dungeons more accessible to new and casual players as many still fear the overwhelming number of mechanics in dungeons, especially in Dragonflight. High-end Mythic+ dungeons will feature more intensive affixes and will make for a more challenging experience, so this change seems good for everyone.