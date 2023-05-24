WoW Dragonflight: Incorporeal Mythic+ affix, explained

Here's how to deal with one of the newest affixes introduced in Dragonflight season two.

Incorporeal is one of the newest Mythic+ affixes that was introduced to WoW Dragonflight with the game’s second season, which began on May 9. The affix spawns adds periodically during your Mythic+ dungeons that will attempt to “Destabilize” members of your party. Their Destabilize spell is interruptible, though you can deal with these adds by hitting them with a single-target crowd control ability.

Should you allow the Incorporeal beings to cast their ability, members of your Mythic+ team will be afflicted with a debuff that decreases all of your damage and healing done by 50 percent. In high keystone levels, this debuff can cripple a pull or even an entire run.

Here’s how to effectively neutralize and overcome the Incorporeal affix in your Mythic+ runs.

How to deal with Incorporeal in Mythic+ dungeons

Incorporeal is one of the more annoying affixes to deal with in your Mythic+ runs. Really, any affix that spawns an add is going to be one of the more inconvenient ones to deal with.

Incorporeal adds will usually spawn in bunches, with two adds entering the fray at a time. This means you’ll have to designate players to take care of each Incorporeal being with their crowd control spells, being careful not to overlap them.

Incorporeal adds’ Destabilize spell can only be stopped by certain forms of hard crowd control; soft CC spells like displacement abilities and slows will not affect the adds. Furthermore, your crowd control abilities cast on Incorporeal beings must be single-target spells. Similarly to the way you can’t damage Explosive adds with AoE abilities, you must manually switch targets when an Incorporeal being spawns and then hit it with one of your single-target CC moves.

Spells like Polymorph (Mage), Paralysis (Monk), Cyclone (Druid), and other single-target crowd control abilities will always stop Incorporeal beings from destabilizing the group. Every class in the game has at least one ability that can stop them, so you won’t have to build a team composition around this affix.

Alternatively, Incorporeal adds’ Destabilize casts can be interrupted with single-target counterspells, though you’ll almost always want to go for the hard-CC route (unless it’s an emergency and the cast is about to go off). Interrupting Destabilize will not lock the add from casting, it will only reset the cast time—meaning you’ll have to chain your party’s interrupts to keep it from casting.

Thankfully, Incorporeal adds despawn after combat and their CC effects cannot be broken by damage, meaning you won’t have to worry about using AoE DPS spells around them after they’ve been affected by single-target CC.

