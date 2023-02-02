The 5 most famous mounts in World of Warcraft history

There are over 700 mounts in World of Warcraft, so trying to narrow things down to the top five most famous of all time is a pretty difficult task. Still, there are just some mounts that are more iconic than others.

What makes a mount “iconic” is subjective to most players, but for a mount to be considered for this list, it has to have a rich history, as well as be desired by a large contingent of the game’s population. Dating back to WoW’s original release, countless classic mounts have been added to the game, and many of them have aged like fine wine.

Here are some of the most famous mounts that have been added to WoW through the years, and more importantly, have become part of the game’s timeless legacy.

WoW’s most iconic mounts of all-time

Invincible

Perhaps the most legendary WoW mount of all time, Invincible is the personal mount of the Lich King. To get it for yourself, you’ll have to farm Icecrown Citadel on Heroic 25-player difficulty and hope the mount’s less-than-one-percent drop chance falls in your favor. Prepare to stock up on alts and have them parked outside of ICC for weeks, months, or even years on end, because although the task of killing the Lich King is simple, the task of rolling the dice is not.

Ashes of Al’ar

The most recognizable mount from The Burning Crusade is the Ashes of Al’ar, a bright orange and red phoenix that drops off of Kael’thas Sunstrider in Tempest Keep. Even today, the streaks of bright, fluorescent light that trail off the phoenix would make the mount feel modern. To have a chance at securing the Ashes, head to Tempest Keep in Netherstorm. After entering the raid, you can run straight to Kael’thas and engage him in combat. The boss fight has plenty of RP and downtime, so your runs might take upwards of 10 to 15 minutes each. The much-sought-after mount has about a one percent drop chance.

Rivendare’s Deathcharger

One of the first high-end mounts added to WoW back in the Vanilla version of the game, the skeletal horse Rivendare’s Deathcharger is available to farm endlessly over and over again in Stratholme. The service entrance to the dungeon, where you’ll find Lord Aurius Rivendare waiting for you as its final boss, can be located in the Eastern Plaguelands at coordinates [43, 19]. Since the dungeon does not have a weekly or daily lockout, you can complete it five times per hour before triggering the hourly instance lock.

Mimiron’s Head

One of the tougher mounts to farm on a consistent basis, Mimiron’s Head is the reward for defeating Yogg’Saron in the Ulduar raid without assistance from any of the raid’s “four keepers.” To have a chance at the one-percent drop rate of Mimiron’s Head, you must defeat Mimiron, Thorim, Hodir, and Freya, and then head straight to Yogg’Saron’s chamber without enabling any help from the keepers. Unfortunately, Ulduar is still a relatively big raid, so running it on multiple characters each week could take some dedicated time, depending on how lucky you are.

Time-Lost Proto-Drake

Among all of WoW’s most famous mounts, the Time-Lost Proto-Drake requires the biggest time-sink if you want to get it for yourself. The actual Prot-Drake itself has a chance to spawn in a random location in Northrend’s Storm Peaks every few hours, and tracking him down throughout the zone has been dubbed as one of the most intense hunts for a single mob ever created in WoW. Players who can dedicate enough time (and have enough rare-spawn-tracking addons installed) will eventually get the mount for themselves, but only after a lengthy time-sink.