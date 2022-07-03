How to get the Mimiron’s Head mount in World of Warcraft

Mimiron’s Head is one of the most legendary mounts in World of Warcraft history. The flying copter with the face of a gnome has been in the game since the release of the Ulduar raid in Patch 3.1 back in 2009 but remains one of the most coveted mounts among the game’s playerbase.

Ulduar was the last WoW raid to utilize in-game mechanics to turn on “hard mode” for bosses, meaning that you can’t just flip a difficulty switch in your settings to have the chance to get the mount. Invincible, for example, is hard-locked to 25-player Icecrown Citadel on Heroic mode. In contrast, you can only acquire Mimiron’s Head by completing a series of in-game tasks to trigger the opportunity for the final boss of Ulduar to even drop the mount. However, even if you complete all the necessary steps to trigger the chance of getting Mimiron’s Head, it’s still only a chance, as the drop rate for Mimiron’s Head is extremely low.

Here’s everything you need to do in order to have the opportunity to get Mimiron’s Head for yourself.

How to get Mimiron’s Head

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After arriving at Ulduar in Northrend’s Storm Peaks, you can begin the raid by running straight to the Flame Leviathan’s boss room and bypassing all the trash mobs and columns in Ulduar’s initial staging ground. Once you defeat the Flame Leviathan, progress onto the XT-002 Deconstructor and Kologarn to reach Ulduar’s main chamber.

When you’ve reached the main chamber, known in-game as the Observation Ring, you’ll have to take down four mandatory bosses before progressing to Yogg’Saron’s chamber. Mimiron, Thorim, Hodir, and Freya all stand in your path and must be defeated before moving forward to the raid’s final boss.

Although Ulduar has 13 boss encounters, you can skip some altogether. The only bosses you need to defeat to have a chance at Mimiron’s Head are the following:

Flame Leviathan

XT-002 Deconstructor

Kologarn

Mimiron

Thorim

Hodir

Freya

General Vezax

Yogg’Saron

After defeating the four keepers of Ulduar, run straight through the Hall of Memories on the bottom-right corner of the map until you reach the Prison of Yogg’Saron.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Do not speak to any of the keepers and ask them for their assistance in the battle against Yogg’Saron. You must complete the final boss fight without any help from the keepers. Once you reach Yogg’Saron’s chamber, progress through the fight like you normally would—it should be a walk in the park for any max-level character. If you’ve ignored the keepers and done the fight correctly, your character should receive the achievement “Alone in the Darkness.”

After Yogg’Saron is defeated, you’ll find a chest at the entrance to his boss room that could contain Mimiron’s Head. According to WoW coverage site and item database Wowhead, the drop rate of Mimiron’s Head is approximately one percent.