How to unlock and train Rogue poisons in WoW Classic

In World of Warcraft Classic, certain classes have mechanics that only they have access to, and one of the most famous class-specific abilities is the Rogue class’ ability to apply poisons to their weapons.

Rogues’ poisons may be a foundational mechanic of the class, but to unlock them, there’s a little bit of legwork involved. You can’t just go to a Rogue trainer and get the ability to apply poisons—you must first complete a quest that’s specifically tailored for Rogues.

Rogues have a ton of class-specific quests, especially in the early sections of the WoW Classic leveling process. From getting your early-game dagger to getting acquainted with the ability to pick locks, Rogues lead the way in class-specific experiences, making them easily one of the most immersive classes in the game.

Here’s how to unlock the quest chain that you need to complete to unlock Rogue poisons in WoW Classic.

How to complete the quest line needed for Rogue poisons in WoW Classic

To gain access to poisons in WoW Classic, you’ll need to complete a brief chain of quests that grant you access to the skill. Poisons are locked behind this quest chain, and you won’t be able to start getting the DPS bonus they offer until you complete the quests. That’s why we recommend making these quests a priority as soon as you get the chance to complete them, which will be at level 20. Keep in mind there is a slight level of difficulty attached to these quests, though, so you might need to wait a few levels (or until you have solid gear) before tackling them head-on.

Horde Rogues and Alliance Rogues have two separate quest chains they’ll need to complete to unlock poisons. Horde players can start the quest chain with Shenthul in Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow, who gives a quest called “The Shattered Salute,” while Alliance Rogues will need to speak with Mathias Shaw in SI:7 in Stormwind City and complete his quest, “Mathias and the Defias.”

After completing your faction’s brief quest chain, you’ll unlock the ability to create poisons, and will also be able to learn new recipes at Rogue trainers. Like many spells in WoW Classic, poisons have ranks attached to them, and as your level increases, you’ll gain access to new ranks of your poisons.

Completing this chain also gives you access to the recipe for Thistle Tea, a Rogue-only consumable item that instantly restores 100 Energy, but requires 60 skill points in Cooking to create.

How to train Rogue poisons in Classic WoW

Southshore is one of WoW’s most heavily visited questing hubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five types of poisons that Rogues have available to them in WoW Classic, and each of them has different effects. You’ll be able to train all of these poisons throughout your leveling journey, and by level 60, you’ll unlock all of them at their maximum ranks.

Below is a list of all of the poisons in WoW Classic, listed in the order you’ll gain access to them.

Instant Poison 20 percent chance of dealing Nature damage to your target.

Crippling Poison 30 percent chance of applying a slow to your target.

Mind-numbing Poison 20 percent chance to increase target’s casting time.

Deadly Poison 30 percent chance to apply a stacking damage-over-time effect to your target.

Wound Poison 30 percent chance to reduce healing received by your target.



We recommend using either Instant Poison or Deadly Poison in PvE, and the other three options in PvP.

Crafting poisons in WoW Classic

Poisons must be crafted by Rogues before they can be used. You can get all of the reagents and ingredients you need to create poisons from vendors in capital cities, most of whom are located near a Rogue trainer. You’ll also be able to find poison vendors out in the wild when in towns like Lakeshire, Southshore, or the Sepulcher. Vendors that sell reagents required for poisons can be easily spotted by the “Poison Vendor” marker under their names.

