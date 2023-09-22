WoW Classic: Alther’s Mill Rogue Lockpicking quest guide

You'll need to get your Lockpicking skill up to complete this quest.

WoW Classic is filled with unique, class-specific quests for players to experience whenever they roll a new character. Rogues are among the classes that have the most class-specific quests, and one of the most unique is “Alther’s Mill,” which introduces Rogue players to the mechanic of Lockpicking.

Alther’s Mill is available to take at level 16, but it isn’t recommended to take on the quest until you’re around level 19 or 20 as the area where the quest takes place—which shares a name with the title of the quest—is home to some strong mobs.

Here’s how to navigate Alther’s Mill and complete the quest needed to get acquainted with the Lockpicking skill as a Rogue in Classic WoW.

How to open Lucius’ Lockbox in WoW Classic

Lucius’ Lockbox can be found in Alther’s Mill, separate from the nearby Practice Lockboxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goal of Alther’s Mill is to open Lucius’ Lockbox and take the Token of Thievery inside it. Lucius’ Lockbox looks like a brown crate and can be found near all of the gray Practice Lockboxes at the back side of Alther’s Mill in Redridge Mountains. The lockboxes needed for the quest can be found inside the structure with the buzzsaw at the mill. Lucius’ Lockbox requires a Lockpicking skill of 25 to unlock, but luckily, there are extra boxes all over the mill that you can quickly level up your skill with.

It’s imperative to train the Pick Lock ability before attempting to complete Alther’s Mill. You can train the ability at any Rogue trainer in the game. Don’t worry about bringing your own Thieves’ Tools, though, as Lucius will supply you with some. For future locks, however, you’ll need your own set.

Alther’s Mill is a relatively dangerous location, but the spot where the lockboxes are located is in a decently safe spot. The tarantulas that crawl around the mill can’t get you so long as you stand in the middle of the structure and don’t go too far to the right. There’s one tarantula where the lockboxes are slightly on the border of its aggro range, though, so be sure not to step too far into its territory.

Sometimes, a Practice Lockbox will yield one point in your Lockpicking skill, while other times you’ll be met with a failed attempt. In the case that you fail your Lockpicking attempt on one of these practice boxes, you won’t get any skill points awarded to you but can retry on the box, considering it won’t despawn.

When you have 25 Lockpicking skill points after farming the quickly respawning Practice Lockboxes, you’ll be able to attempt to pick the lock on Lucius’ Lockbox. Should you successfully pick it, you’ll get the Token of Thievery within it. Return the token to Lucius on the docks at Lakeshire to complete the quest.

