All Stockade dungeon quests in WoW Classic

The Stockade is one of the most experience-rich dungeons in all of WoW Classic—and that’s mainly because of how many quests there are to complete inside of the instance.

With six total quests to complete in the Stockade, you’ll be able to earn close to (if not more than) a whole level’s worth of experience while inside the dungeon.

All of the quests that take place in the Stockade have a minimum required level of 22, although we recommend not going into the dungeon until at least level 25. This is especially the case on Hardcore Classic WoW servers as you’ll want to make sure you have experience under your belt to fight the relatively tough mobs found inside the Stockade.

Unfortunately for Horde players, the Stockade is an Alliance-only dungeon and its entrance is located in the heart of Stormwind City. Furthermore, all of the quests that are completable inside of the Stockade are only visible to members of the Alliance.

Below, you’ll find a list of all of the quests you need to pick up before going into the Stockade.

All quests in the Stockade in WoW Classic

The Stockade entrance can be found right in the middle of Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quest Objective Where to get it Crime and Punishment Kill Dextren Ward and collect his hand. Councilman Millstipe, Darkshire, Duskwood. Quell the Uprising Kill 10 Defias Prisoners, Eight Defias Convicts, and Eight Defias Insurgents. Warden Thelwater, Stormwind City The Color of Blood Collect 10 Red Wool Bandanas. Nikova Raskol, Old Town, Stormwind City The Fury Runs Deep Kill Kam Deepfury and collect his head. Motley Garmason, Wetlands (Must complete “The Dark Iron War” prerequisite quest). What Comes Around… Kill Targorr the Dread and collect his head. Guard Berton, Lakeshire, Redridge Mountains The Stockade Riots Kill Bazil Thredd and collect his head. Chain starts with “The Unsent Letter” after defeating Edwin VanCleef in the Deadmines

Most of the quests in the Stockade require you to kill bosses or trash mobs and collect whatever they have on their bodies. You’ll have to actually have the quest in your log for the pieces of loot to show up, so make sure you grab them before entering the instance.

Related: All dungeons in World of Warcraft Classic

The only quest that might require a second run is “Red Wool Bandanas,” as you might not get all 10 during a single run of the dungeon due to loot constraints and potential competition with other party members who are also on the quest.

About the author