How to start and complete Power Unified in WoW Dragonflight

Power Unified is an important quest that’s been added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.1, which went live on May 2. The quest rewards players with two Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame, which can subsequently be turned into a Spark of Shadowflame—a mandatory crafting reagent used for creating powerful gear that’s going to be used in the expansion’s second season.

Power Unified can be picked up from Examiner Tae’shara Bloodwatcher in the city of Loamm in Zaralek Cavern. The quest can only be unlocked once you’ve completed the first chapter of the Patch 10.1 campaign titled “Breaking Ground.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Power Unified, including where you can pick up the quest, as well as how to complete it.

Where to find a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame for Power Unified

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Completing Power Unified is incredibly simple once you’ve unlocked the quest. The only objective attached to Power Unified is to acquire a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame. Examiner Tae’shara Bloodwatcher already has one for herself, and when you turn in the quest, you’ll get two Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame as a reward.

Getting a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame can be done by using one of two methods. Players can complete the weekly quest “A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen” to get a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame. Be sure to open the Scentsational Niffen Treasures that are rewarded from that quest, as the Splintered Spark of Shadowflame will be contained in there. Alternatively, a Splintered Spark can be earned via a weekly PvP Proving quest. Either method will award you with a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame, which you can turn into Examiner Tae’shara Bloodwatcher to complete Power Unified.

After completing the quest, you’ll be able to use your two Splintered Sparks to create one Spark of Shadowflame and begin crafting Dragonflight season two gear.