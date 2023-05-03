How to open Ancient Zaqali Chest in WoW Dragonflight

Among the many treasures located in WoW: Dragonflight’s newest zone, Zaralek Cavern, the Ancient Zaqali Chest is one that requires a bit of intuition to pry open. When you first approach the chest, you’ll notice that it’s locked. But instead of using a key to get it open, you’ll have to use a nearby bottle of magma to melt off its lock.

Opening the Ancient Zaqali Chest can be a little tricky, only because the Bottled Magma that you need to unlock it spawns in several different locations.

Here’s how to find the Bottled Magma and eventually open the Ancient Zaqali Chest in Zaralek Cavern.

Where to find Bottled Magma to open the Ancient Zaqali Chest

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Ancient Zaqali Chest is located in the Zaqali Caldera sub-zone of Zaralek Cavern, inside a building located at coordinates [36.63, 48.78]. Although the chest is locked upon approaching it, you can unlock it by using an extra item located nearby: Bottled Magma.

Bottled Magma can be found in two locations. The first spot where the Bottled Magma can be found is directly in front of the building where the Ancient Zaqali Chest is located. The Bottled Magma will be on the right-hand side of the steps leading into the building. But if it isn’t there, there’s a good chance it spawned in its alternate location: near a forge at a nearby camp at coordinates [35.71, 48.77].

Once you have the Bottled Magma, use the extra-action button that you receive from picking it up on the Ancient Zaqali Chest. You should be able to target an area with the Bottled Magma, so be sure to cast its ability directly on top of the Ancient Zaqali Chest.

Once the chest and the Bottled Magma have interacted, you’ll be able to open the chest and claim whatever rewards lie inside. We received six Whelp’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments, 20 Flightstones, and 47 Dragon Isles Supplies.