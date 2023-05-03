How to unlock and start Sniffenseeking quests in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Sniffenseeking is one of the new mechanics coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with the game’s latest patch, Patch 10.1, which dropped on May 2. Sniffenseeking is a process in which you and members of the game’s new faction—the Loamm Niffen—use their well-trained sniffers to seek out buried treasure.

While Sniffenseeking is one of the more involved gameplay systems that you’ll be getting used to in Patch 10.1, it does requires a bit of work to unlock. Thankfully, you’ll be getting your hands (or nose, rather) on Sniffenseeking early on in your playthrough of Patch 10.1’s content.

Related: How to complete ‘If You Can’t Take the Heat’ world quest in WoW Dragonflight

Here’s how to unlock Sniffenseeking in WoW: Dragonflight.

How to Sniffenseek with the Loamm Niffen in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Sniffenseeking can be unlocked after completing the first set of orientation quests in Loamm. Once you’ve introduced yourself to the Loamm Niffen and have progressed the Patch 10.1 campaign past the “Breaking Ground” chapter, you’ll be able to speak with Myrrit in Loamm to begin Sniffenseeking.

The first week of Patch 10.1 tasks WoW players with unlocking and completing Sniffenseeking in Zaralek Cavern as part of the weekly “Aiding the Accord” quest. The quest asks you to progress the Patch 10.1 campaign to a point where you can unlock Sniffenseeking. You’ll have to complete the introductory scenario with Wrathion and Sabellian, as well as the quests that lead up to the discovery of Loamm to unlock Sniffenseeking.

Related: All Loamm Niffen faction Renown rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve unlocked it, you’ll have to complete the quest called “The Buddy System,” which serves as a tutorial for the mechanic.

After completing that tutorial quest, you’ll have to find more dig maps to go on more Sniffenseeking adventures with your digging buddy Myritt. Dig maps are scattered throughout Zaralek Cavern, and you can speak with Myritt to get a hint as to where they might be located.

Completing 17 different digs will award you with the achievement “Proof of Myritt.”