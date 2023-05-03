How to complete ‘If You Can’t Take the Heat’ world quest in WoW Dragonflight

“If You Can’t Take the Heat” is an all-new world quest introduced to WoW: Dragonflight with Patch 10.1, which went live on May 2. And although many of the world quests in Zaralek Cavern are pretty self-explanatory, this particular world quest might leave some players confused.

“If You Can’t Take the Heat” tasks players with siphoning 10 Cumbling Scoria, as well as defeating High Summoner Wahuna. But these two objectives aren’t carefully laid out, and the High Summoner is even untargetable when you start the world quest.

Related: How to open the Dreamer’s Bounty chest in WoW Dragonflight

Here’s how to siphon Crumbling Scoria, defeat High Summoner Wahuna, and eventually complete one of WoW Dragonflight’s trickiest world quests: “If You Can’t Take the Heat.”

How to siphon Crumbling Scoria in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Crumbling Scoria are easily identifiable: They look like standard earth elementals that most WoW players should be used to seeing. Killing these mobs won’t be enough to complete the world quest, though; you’ll have to siphon their power using an extra item that’s given to you by the game when entering the area in which the world quest takes place.

Check your bags for the Elemental Lodestone, an extra item that’s required to complete the world quest. After taking down a Crumbling Scoria, use the Lodestone to siphon its power. After doing this 10 times, you’ll be able to progress the world quest. If you want to kill 10 Crumbling Scoria at once and then use the Lodestone while all of their corpses are near each other, you’re also welcome to do so.

Related: All entrances to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

After siphoning the power from 10 different Crumbling Scoria, use the Conductive Lodestone on High Summoner Wahuna at coordinates [36, 47] to make her targetable. Thankfully, you won’t have to engage the summoner in combat as the power of the charged Lodestone will be enough to kill her outright.