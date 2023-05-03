All Loamm Niffen faction Renown rewards in WoW Dragonflight

After conquering the skies of the Dragon Isles at the beginning of Dragonflight, World of Warcraft players are now heading beneath the isles to Zaralek Cavern to unravel ancient Neltharion’s secrets and see what the Primalists are up to. There, they’ll meet a fifth faction called Loamm Niffen and unlock Renown awards.
Loamm Niffen Renown has 20 levels in total and with each next level, you’ll unlock better rewards that either make your life easier in Zaralek Cavern or unlock unique activities like Snail Races. But that’s not all. Loam Niffen will also have gear upgrades to share and will be giving out Flightstones as you earn their trust.
Here are all rewards that Loamm Niffen have in store for you in Dragonflight.
Loamm Niffen quartermaster location in WoW Dragonflight
The person in charge of all your Renown needs with Loamm Niffen is Harlowe Marl, the quartermaster. Located in the heart of Zaralek Cavern in Loamm at the coordinates 56.5, 55.6, Harlowe Marl sells various goodies.
All Loamm Niffen rewards in WoW Dragonflight
|Renown level
|Reward
|One
|Loamm Niffen: You begin to gain Renown with the Loamm Niffen. Account-wide unlock.
|Two
|Hidden Treasures I: You may now sniff treasures hidden within Zaralek Cavern. Account-wide unlock.
|Three
|Loamm Bartering: You may now barter with Ponzo in Loamm. Speak with Kayann in Valdrakken to learn how to barter.
|Four
|Drake’s Shadowflame Crest: Speak with Mimuup in Loamm to receive a Drake’s Shadowflame Crest. This can be used to upgrade your gear to 424 item level.
Flightstones: Speak with Mimuup in Loamm to receive 75 Flightstones. These can be used to empower Dragonflight season two equipment at Cuzolth in Loamm.
|Five
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts I: You can now purchase chin, crest, and horn Winding Slitherdrake customizations from Harlowe Marl in Loamm (Account-wide unlock):
Winding Slitherdrake: Grand Chin Thorn
Winding Slitherdrake: Large Finned Crest
Winding Slitherdrake: Tan Horns
|Six
|Niffen Diggin’ Mitts: Obtain the Niffen Diggin’ Mitts from Mimuup in Loamm. This toy allows you to return to Loamm from anywhere in the Zaralek Cavern. Account-wide unlock.
Flightstones: Speak with Mimuup in Loamm to receive 75 Flightstones. These can be used to empower Dragonflight season two equipment at Cuzolth in Loamm.
|Seven
|Snail Racing: You may now participate in Snail Racing activities in Loamm.
|Eight
|Niffen Equipment I: You can now purchase 402 item level chest from Harlowe Marl in Loamm:
Mycelial Fabric Tunic
Scent-Masking Vest
Sulfuric Crystal Breastmail
Speleothemic Cataphract
|Nine
|Myrrit Affinity: Myrrit will now help you find additional items while Sniffleseeking.
|10
|Loamm Niffen Tabard: You can now buy the Loamm Niffen Tabard from Harlowe Marl in Loamm. Account-wide unlock.
Scent of a Worthy Ally I: Your standing with Loamm Niffen allows your other characters on this account to gain 100 percent additional reputation with the Loamm Niffen while their Renown is below rank 10. Account-wide unlock.
|11
|Hidden Treasures II: You may now sniff bigger treasures hidden in Zaralek Cavern. Account-wide unlock.
Sniffin’ Salts: You can now buy the Sniffin’ Salts toy from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
|12
|Loamm Bartering Bettered: You may now find Barter Boulder in Zaralek Cavern, which are more effective for bartering.
Crafter’s Knowledge: You may now purchase profession crafting knowledge books from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
|13
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts II: You can now buy hair, horn, and jaw Winding Slitherdrake customizations from Harlowe Marl in Loamm (Account-wide unlock):
Winding Slitherdrake: Brown Hair
Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Horns
Winding Slitherdrake: Long Jaw Horns
|14
|Niffen Equipment II: You can buy 415 item level boots from Harlowe Marl in Loamm:
Mycelial Fabric Sandals
Scent-Masking Moccasins
Sulfuric Crystal Boots
Speleothemic Footguards
|15
|Meet the Beetles!: You can buy the Paulie and Rango pets from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
|16
|Black Dragon Cosmetics: You can now buy the Ensemble: Ornate Black Dragon Labwear from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
Drakewatcher Manuscripts III: You can now buy nose, tail, and throat Winding Slitherdrake customizations from Harlowe Marl in Loamm (Account-wide unlock):
Winding Slitherdrake: Large Spiked Nose
Winding Slitherdrake: Hairy Tail
Winding Slitherdrake: Hairy Throat
|17
|Bartering Boulder Gift: Speak with Ponzo to get 10 Barter Boulders.
Flightstones: Speak with Mimuup in Loamm to get 75 Flightstones.
|18
|Morsel Sniffer: You can now buy the Morsel Sniffer Reins from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
Niffen Tools: You can now buy Niffen cosmetics from Harlowe Marl. Account-wide unlock.
|19
|Drake Helms: Speak with Harlowe Marl to unlock cosmetic helms for your Dragonriding mounts. Account-wide unlock.
Drakewatcher Manuscripts IV: You can now buy helm Highland Drake customization from Harlowe Marl (Account-wide unlock):
Highland Drake: Ornate Helm
|20
|Sniffin’ with the Niffen: Obtain the Smelly title. Account-wide unlock.
A Heroic Reward: Speak with Mimuup in Loamm to earn a Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest. This can be used as an optional reagent to increase the crafted item’s level up to 437.
Scent of a Worthy Ally II: Your standing with Loamm Niffen allows your other characters on this account to gain 100 percent additional reputation with the Loamm Niffen while their Renown is below rank 20 and 200 percent if below rank 10. Account-wide unlock.
Bartering Boulders: You may now purchase Barter Boulders from Harlowe Marl in Loamm. Account-wide unlock.