All Loamm Niffen faction Renown rewards in WoW Dragonflight

After conquering the skies of the Dragon Isles at the beginning of Dragonflight, World of Warcraft players are now heading beneath the isles to Zaralek Cavern to unravel ancient Neltharion’s secrets and see what the Primalists are up to. There, they’ll meet a fifth faction called Loamm Niffen and unlock Renown awards.

Loamm Niffen Renown has 20 levels in total and with each next level, you’ll unlock better rewards that either make your life easier in Zaralek Cavern or unlock unique activities like Snail Races. But that’s not all. Loam Niffen will also have gear upgrades to share and will be giving out Flightstones as you earn their trust.

Here are all rewards that Loamm Niffen have in store for you in Dragonflight.

Loamm Niffen quartermaster location in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The person in charge of all your Renown needs with Loamm Niffen is Harlowe Marl, the quartermaster. Located in the heart of Zaralek Cavern in Loamm at the coordinates 56.5, 55.6, Harlowe Marl sells various goodies.

All Loamm Niffen rewards in WoW Dragonflight