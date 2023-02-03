Here are 4 Mythic+ dungeons we’d like to see in WoW Dragonflight season 2

The second season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is nearly here, and with it, players can expect the rotation of Mythic+ dungeons to be completely overhauled. Blizzard is dedicated to bringing back dungeons from past expansions and modernizing them for the current Mythic+ landscape. Moving forward, the standard of four dungeons from the current expansion and four dungeons from past expansions making up the pool should be expected to continue, just as it has to kick off Dragonflight.

In the expansion’s second season, it’ll be safe to assume the four Dragonflight dungeons that weren’t in the Mythic+ rotation during the first season of the expansion will almost certainly make up the foundation of season two’s pool. These dungeons include Neltharus, Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

Related: How to get to Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr in WoW Dragonflight

With those four dungeons all but solidified in the pool, that leaves four options from the past to make up the rest of the rotation. In an interview with Dot Esports last year, WoW director Ion Hazzikostas said the game would not go back before Mists of Pandaria to grab any dungeons for the Mythic+ pool. So, if you were looking forward to going back and playing through some classics from before 2012, it’s likely not going to happen.

Still, there are plenty of options from the last 11 years of WoW to pick from. Here’s one dungeon from each of the previous expansions (excluding Shadowlands because it’s still a little too early) that we’d like to see in the Dragonflight season two Mythic+ pool.

Battle for Azeroth: Waycrest Manor

Battle for Azeroth owns the strongest dungeon pool out of all recent expansions, and Waycrest Manor is its crowning jewel. Apart from the stellar ambiance, killer soundtrack, and unmatched vibe of the dungeon, the instance itself is exceptionally designed. Waycrest Manor has five unique boss fights that challenge players at all positions with their mechanics, in addition to tight-spaced trash fights that will force you to play correctly. Also, with multiple ways to path through the dungeon, re-figuring out an optimal route nearly five years after its original release could prove to be a challenge for certain players, as well.

Legion: Maw of Souls

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Maw of Souls is one of the fastest dungeons in WoW history. When it was current content, the three-boss dungeon had a ripper of a timer that sat at just 24 minutes. With long dungeons like Neltharus and Uldaman set to be in the pool for season two, the Mythic+ rotation could use a dungeon that goes by at a blazing pace. Don’t let the timer fool you, though. Maw of Souls can still prove to be a difficult dungeon, especially at high keys on Tyrannical weeks. Bosses like Helya and Harbaron can be tough to manage for players who are easily troubled by unavoidable damage and fast-paced target-swapping.

Related: What level is required for Legion Timewalking in World of Warcraft?

Warlords of Draenor: The Everbloom

The Everbloom has the potential to be a really challenging dungeon at high keystone levels. With loads of trash mobs in the beginning and middle sections of the dungeon, the instance can test seasoned players’ ability to plan routes and handle big pulls. Additionally, all four of the dungeon’s bosses are mechanically intensive, especially Archmage Sol and Yalnu. In season two of Dragonflight, it’d be nice to see one of the more difficult dungeons from Warlords of Draenor make an appearance in the rotation, especially after breezing through so many trivial Shadowmoon Burial Grounds keys in season one.

Mists of Pandaria: Mogu’shan Palace

When Blizzard first showed off timed dungeons at the Mists of Pandaria launch event in 2012, Mogu’shan Palace was the dungeon used as an example of what Mythic+ dungeons (then known as “Challenge Mode Dungeons”) could eventually become. Should Mogu’shan Palace come back into the pool as a legacy pick, it would still have as much intrigue as a Mythic+ dungeon now as it did a decade ago. Although the route through the Palace is relatively straightforward, there are some twisting corridors filled with mobs that groups could use to boost their Enemy Forces percent score, as well as diverting pathways that could incentivize alternate routes in high keystones.