What level is required for Legion Timewalking in World of Warcraft?

The next Timewalking dungeon event has come to World of Warcraft, and this time, we’re headed back to the Legion expansion for a chance to complete dungeons from that era as if they were current content.

To queue up for Legion Timewalking dungeons, though, you must be a certain level. Players can’t just make new characters and immediately jump into Timewalking dungeons. This is most likely due to a preventative measure put in place by Blizzard in an effort to stop players from making alts and grinding Timewarped Badges for the various mounts that come attached to Timewalking events.

Still, doing Timewalking dungeons on multiple characters has its benefits, including access to the weekly quest for 500 extra badges, as well as the weekend event quest that requires you to complete five Timewalking dungeons in exchange for a piece of Vault of the Incarnates raid gear.

How to queue for Legion Timewalking dungeons

To queue for Legion Timewalking dungeons, you must be at least level 50. If you make an alt character for the sake of doing more Timewalking dungeons, you’ll need to level them up to 50 before even having a chance at queueing for them.

In theory, you could level a character up from 50 to 70 doing exclusively Timewalking dungeons since they do give a solid amount of experience (about one level’s worth each). Still, if you go down that route, you’ll miss out on valuable Dragonflight campaign quests at the back end of the leveling process. Leveling solely through Timewalking is particularly fast, though, and intertwining your queue times with questing in between could net you your character’s final 20 levels in just a few hours.

Six Legion Timewalking dungeons are included in the event’s rotation: Black Rook Hold, Darkheart Thicket, Vault of the Wardens, Neltharion’s Lair, the Eye of Azshara, and the Court of Stars. Upon completion, each dungeon rewards 10 Timewarped Badges, while the bosses of each dungeon drop five badges apiece (10 from the final boss).