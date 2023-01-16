How to get Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky rare Raszageth bow in WoW: Dragonflight

Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky, is perhaps the most unique item to be added to the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight loot table. The Hunter-specific ranged weapon is an extremely powerful bow that drops off the final boss of the Vault of the Incarnates raid.

Neltharax is especially desirable due to the fact it comes with a passive effect that gives your character a stacking Attack Speed buff that currently can’t be found on any other item in the game. When auto-attacking with Neltharax, you gain six percent Attack Speed per auto-attack, stacking up to five times as long as you’re attacking the same target.

This passive makes Neltharax a best-in-slot option for Marksmanship and Beast Mastery Hunters, and the weapon has the potential to turn a struggling character into a chart-topper.

Here are all the ways to get Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky.

Getting Neltharax to drop off Raszageth

The most straightforward way to get Neltharax for your Hunter is by killing Raszageth, the final boss of the Vault of the Incarnates raid, and hoping the item drops for your raid group at its relatively low drop rate. That’s only half the battle, though, as you’ll have to also roll for the loot against the other Hunters in your group. Neltharax is easily the best weapon in the game for all Hunters, so you should expect every Hunter in your group to be rolling for the item (assuming they don’t already have their own).

Neltharax drops on all four difficulties of the Vault of the Incarnates, giving you (theoretically) four chances per week to obtain the bow. Most players aren’t making progress on Mythic-level Raszageth right now, though, so you’re likely going to be topped out at three attempts per week if you’re a Heroic-level raider.

Raid Difficulty Neltharax Item Level Raid Finder 392 Normal 405 Heroic 418 Mythic 430

Getting Neltharax from your Great Vault or weekly quest

If you want to avoid competing with your fellow raiders or guildmates for a chance at Neltharax, you’ll also have a chance each week to receive the bow from one of the raid gear-specific slots in your Great Vault.

As long as your loot specialization is set to Marksmanship or Beast Mastery, the item can be found in your vault.

Related: All Timewalking Vendor locations in World of Warcraft

Those same rules apply to the Cache of Vault Treasures that you can receive whenever a Timewalking or Dragonflight dungeon weekly event is active in-game. If a Timewalking event is active, you’ll have a chance to get Neltharax out of your cache at item level 405. If a Dragonflight Mythic dungeon event is active, the bow could come out of the cache at item level 418.