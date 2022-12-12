Vault of the Incarnates is the first raid of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. Deep in the vaults, we’ll finally encounter Raszageth, the main villain of the first patch, as she tries to perform a ritual to unleash her siblings unto the Titans.

Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Vault of the Incarnates will open after the weekly maintenance on Dec. 13. In the raid, we’ll encounter eight bosses—Eranog, Terros, The Primal Council, Sennarth, Dathea, Kurog Grimtotem, Broodkeeper Diurna, and Raszageth.

The looking-for-raid feature won’t open until Dec. 19, so if you want to see the first raid wing before that time, you’ll need to find a guild or a PUG, and head straight for the Vault of the Incarnates. If you’re new to raiding or just leveled your first character and you don’t know how to get to Vault of the Incarnates, we’ll explain in detail how to reach the first raid of the expansion.

How to get to Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The first raid of the expansion, Vault of the Incarnates, is located in Thaldraszus at coordinates 73.14 55.60.

There’s a flight path just next to the raid so you can easily fly to the raid with the flightmaster’s mount. You’ll need to pick up the flightpath beforehand so that you can use it when the raid releases. The flightmaster will drop you off at the very entrance so you don’t need to wander around to find the entrance.

Other than that, you can use your Dragonriding mount to get there. Bear in mind that the area leading up to the raid entrance is filled with lava and losing your Vigor before the entrance can be lethal.