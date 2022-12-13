WoW Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First live tracker

World of Warcraft’s biggest esports event, the Race to World First, is back. With the launch of each new raid in WoW, the greatest guilds in the world battle it out and run through the raid at a scorching pace for the coveted title of “World First.”

The Vault of the Incarnates, the first raid of the game’s newest expansion, Dragonflight, ushers in a new age for Mythic raiding. After several guilds across the world disbanded following Shadowlands, only a handful of titans will enter this expansion’s first race with a genuine chance to come out on top.

Plus, the change to make Mythic difficulty raids launch at the same time as Normal and Heroic difficulty will likely affect how top guilds approach their clearing strategy, especially during the early portions of the race.

Here, you’ll be able to keep up with the race as it unfolds over the course of the next week-plus (or however long it goes on).

Changes to the race

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First will differ from races in the past. The biggest change coming to the event will revolve around the rollout of the raid on various difficulties. In previous years, teams had the chance to farm Normal and Heroic difficulties in an effort to grab gear and get used to the mechanics of the raid on a lower difficulty before jumping into Mythic the following week. That won’t be the case this time around, though. Teams will have to decide whether to split their time on lower difficulties looking for extra pieces of gear or to head directly into the Mythic race.

Teams to watch

All of WoW’s usual suspects will be in play at the Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First, but no two teams will be at the race’s center more so than Team Liquid and Echo—the two top squads out of North America and Europe, respectively. Echo and Liquid have been trading blows on the RWF stage since 2020. Over the last four races, the two guilds sit in a tie with two wins apiece, with Echo winning the previous two.

Other contenders include the longstanding European guild Method, who finished second in the Sepulcher of the First Ones race, BDGG, who are partnered with North American esports org Golden Guardians, and Northern Sky, a German guild whose roster sports the highest average item level among all guilds going into the race, according to WoW stats site WoWprogress.

How long should we expect the race to last?

The Sepulcher of the First Ones race lasted 19 days, making it the longest event of its kind in five years. Very rarely do World First races extend beyond the second week, so we shouldn’t expect a second straight race to last exceptionally long. On average, World First races last somewhere between seven and nine days, with a weekly reset usually being enough of a catalyst to push most teams over the edge.