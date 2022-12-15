Liquid’s delayed WoW Race to World First start pays early dividends after days of gearing

Top guilds have taken the most conservative approach possible during one of the most unique World of Warcraft Race to World Firsts in modern history. And two days in, casual fans might be perplexed.

During the first two days of the race, the top North American guild in the world, Team Liquid, didn’t even step into Mythic Vault of the Incarnates, instead focusing on gearing through dungeons and split raids on lower difficulties. But after nearly 48 hours of character preparation, Liquid has finally started its RWF efforts inside the Mythic instance. It’s not uncommon for top guilds to play the long game and forgo the opportunity to get World First kills on early bosses, but this race marks the longest that the guild has spent on week-of preparation.

Related: WoW Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First live tracker: Vesper strike first blow

It appears that the decision to play it safe and excessively gear up has been worthwhile for the group, though. Liquid quickly defeated the first boss of the instance, Eranog, in one attempt that lasted just three minutes. They followed that up by taking out the Primal Council in one attempt as well in just more than three and a half minutes.

The delayed start by Liquid was the result of Blizzard deciding to release Dragonflight’s first raid on Mythic at the same time as Normal and Heroic difficulties. In previous raids, the developer would make Mythic available one week after it unlocked Normal and Heroic.

This gave guilds like Liquid and reigning RWF champion Echo a full week to gear up characters through split raids. With all three difficulties dropping at the same time, Liquid and Echo decided to spend the first two days of the RWF frantically gearing up.