Team Liquid take conservative approach to unique WoW Race to World First start

The first World of Warcraft Dragonflight raid Race to World First officially started today and the first big question of the event has already been answered.

With Blizzard taking a new approach to the way it released its raid ahead of the holiday season, players have access to all three difficulties in the first week. Traditionally, Normal and Heroic are available in week one and Mythic comes out the following week.

This has led to many people wondering how top guilds like Liquid and Echo will approach the first days of the RWF. Would the guilds hop directly into Mythic Vault of the Incarnates or would they start out with Normal and Heroic split raids to gear up before diving into the game’s hardest difficulty?

While the reigning RWF champions Echo still don’t have access to the raid until later this evening because they reside on European servers, we now know that Team Liquid are taking the more conservative approach of gearing up through split raids before beginning their RWF grind.

In the past, guilds have had a week before the RWF to gear characters up by doing Heroic split raids. This often led to top guilds coming into the first days of raiding well-geared and they could regularly down a few bosses before going back into Heroic to gear up.

That is not the case this time, though, and that enormous gear advantage going into day one of the competition is nonexistent, meaning that the safest route is to get at least a little bit of gear before beginning RWF efforts in earnest.