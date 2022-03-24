WoW Race to World First enters third week for first time since 2017

The World of Warcraft Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First has officially passed the point where it’s now the longest-running event of its kind in nearly five years.

This is the first time an RWF event has entered a third week since 2017. The Jailer has not been taken down by any pro guild after two weeks of raiding. The most recent WoW boss to live into a third week was Kil’Jaeden, the final boss of the Tomb of Sargeras raid.

Since the release of the Tomb of Sargeras in 2017, nine raids have been released in World of Warcraft. The previous eight final bosses of raids released prior to the Sepulcher of the First Ones have survived an average of 8.6 days, according to an infographic created by European WoW team Method.

The two final bosses of Shadowlands’ previous raids, Sire Denathrius and Sylvanas Windrunner, lived for eight and seven days on Mythic difficulty, respectively. Right now, only two guilds in the world, North America’s Team Liquid and Europe’s Echo Esports, have reached the final boss of the Sepulcher of the First Ones, the Jailer. Every other guild in the world is still clearing the 10 previous bosses ahead of the Jailer.

The most noteworthy reason as to why the Jailer is still alive on the 17th day of the Race to World First is because several bosses earlier in the raid took multiple days to kill for WoW’s top teams. Halondrus, Anduin Wrynn, and Rygelon all took the world’s premier guilds over 200 attempts each to defeat. Halondrus, in particular, became one of the most-pulled bosses in WoW history before he was downed by Liquid after 357 tries.

Back in 2017, Kil’Jaeden survived for 19 days and had been attempted 654 times before he was eventually defeated by Method. The Jailer would need to survive until March 27 to surpass Kil’Jaeden’s 19 days without being taken down by a guild. The next-highest mark across relatively recent expansions after Kil’Jaeden’s 19-day undefeated streak belongs to Sinestra in the Bastion of Twilight raid, which was released in 2010. Sinestra stayed alive for 38 days before she was defeated, according to Method.

Right now, both Echo and Team Liquid have brought the Jailer below the 40-percent threshold and should kill the boss before the Sepulcher of the First Ones enters a fourth reset if progression continues to move along at its current rate.