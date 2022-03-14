Team Liquid take World First kill on Halondrus the Reclaimer￼

After a full weekend of progressing on a boss that isn’t even the final boss of World of Warcraft’s Sepulcher of the First Ones, Team Liquid finally secured a World First kill on Halondrus the Reclaimer today.

The seventh of this 11-boss raid took an expansion record of 357 attempts. There are only two bosses in the past two expansions that took more attempts, but both were the final boss of their respective instances.

The kill by Liquid gives them a slight edge over European guild Echo, who started their raiding efforts 16 hours after Liquid because of when their regional reset happened. Echo have attempted the boss nearly 300 times and have a best pull of 14.6 percent.

Liquid likely won’t finish the raid before their weekly reset tomorrow morning. They still have four bosses left, and following the reset, they’ll likely opt to reclear the instance from the start, instead of extending their raid lockout.

The Halondrus kill makes it the most-pulled non-end boss since the popularization of Race to World First streaming at the beginning of Battle for Azeroth in 2018.

The other non-end bosses to get comparable pull counts include Stone Legion Generals, which took Complexity-Limit (now Liquid) 292 pulls. Painsmith from the most recent raid took Echo 106 pulls to kill. In comparison, the final bosses of each raid in this expansion took 143 (Sire Denathrius) and 169 (Sylvanas Windrunner).