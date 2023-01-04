All Timewalking Vendor locations in World of Warcraft

Timewalking is one of the most unique weekly events that appear in World of Warcraft. When Timewalking events are active, players have the opportunity to play through content as it was in the past, with old dungeons from past expansions being scaled up to modern difficulty levels. In those dungeons, players can earn Timewarped Badges, which can, in turn, be used to purchase rewards from corresponding Timewalking vendors.

There are six Timewalking vendors postured throughout Azeroth, with each of them giving players an inventory of items that are relevant to their associated expansion. When a certain expansion’s Timewalking event is live, you can go to one of these vendors to spend all of the Timewarped Badges you earn on toys, gear, reputation tokens, or even mounts.

Here’s where to find all of the Timewalking vendors in World of Warcraft.

The Burning Crusade Timewalking vendor

Cupri, the Timewalking vendor for Burning Crusade content, can be found in the top ring in the Terrace of Light in Shattrath City. She is a Human woman wearing gold robes and her coordinates are [54, 39].

Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking vendor

Auzin is the Timewalking vendor for Wrath of the Lich King, and he can be found in the middle of old Dalaran in the Crystalsong Forest. After taking any portal to the classic version of the city, you’ll have to make a short trip to Runeweaver Square, where this vendor can be found at coordinates [50, 45].

Cataclysm Timewalking vendor

There are two Timewalking vendors for Cataclysm Timewalking content: one for the Alliance and one for the Horde. The Alliance’s Timewalking vendor can be found in the Eastern Earthshrine in Stormwind City at coordinates [75, 19]. The Horde’s Cataclysm vendor is in the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar at coordinates [52, 41].

Mists of Pandaria Timewalking vendor

The Mists of Pandaria Timewalking vendor is in a relatively obscure location. You’ll have to head to the Timeless Isle off the coast of the Jade Forest. Mistweaver Xia will be the vendor you’re looking for if you want to buy any Mists of Pandaria rewards, and she can be located at coordinates [43, 55] on the eastern side of the Celestial Court on the Timeless Isle.

Warlords of Draenor Timewalking vendor

Like the Cataclysm Timewalking vendors, there is one vendor for the Warlords of Draenor Timewalking event for each faction. Both of these vendors can be found on the island of Ashran, which is located off the eastern coast of Draenor. The Horde’s Warlords of Draenor vendor, named Kronnus, can be found at coordinates [43, 55] in the faction’s Ashran base camp of Warspear. The Alliance’s vendor is located in Stormshield at coordinates [37, 72].

Legion Timewalking vendor

The Timewalking vendor for Legion content can be found in the updated version of Dalaran. Look for Aridormi, a Lightforged Draenei who stands near the Flight Master in Krasus’ Landing.