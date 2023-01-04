Timewalking in World of Warcraft typically denotes a weekly event during which you can run dungeons from previous expansions, obtain Timewarped Badges, and gear up to the current standards. In total, there are six expansions currently rotating to Timewalking–the Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, and Legion.

The main currency used for Timewalking is Timewarped Badge. Normally, Timewarped Badges are used to buy transmogs, mounts, and toys relevant to the Timewalking expansion currently in rotation. So, for example, you can get WoD-themed mounts and toys with Timewarped Badges at a designated vendor on Draenor.

Since Timewarped Badges play such a critical role in obtaining expansion-themed cosmetics and other collectibles, it’s essential to understand how to earn Timewarped Badges and where can you spend them.

How can you earn Timewarped Badges in WoW Dragonflight?

As we’ve already mentioned, Timewarped Badge is the main currency used whenever Timewalking event occurs. Normally, you can exchange them for mounts, toys, and other cosmetics at Timewalking vendors in capital cities. There’s more than one way to earn Timewarped Badges, and here’s the list of all possible ways of earning them:

Killing a boss of a Timewalking dungeon – 5 Timewarped Badges

Killing an end boss of a Timewalking dungeon – 10 Timewarped Badges

Completing a random Timewalking dungeon – 10 Timewarped Badges

Completing a Timewalking dungeon while your role is up for Call to Arms – 50 Timewarped Badges

The expansion-themed quests like The Swirling Vial, The Shrouded Coin, The Shimmering Crystal, The Smoldering Ember, or The Unstable Prism – 500 Timewarped Badges

World of Warcraft’s Anniversary quests such as The Originals and A Time to Reflect

Raid quests like Disturbance Detected: Black Temple – 500 Timewarped Badges

Timewalking vendors will have rotating wares depending on the Timewalking expansion. So if you’re chasing for a specific mount or a toy, be sure to pick it up before that specific Timewalking event comes to a close.