Where to turn in The Shrouded Coin Timewalking quest in WoW Dragonflight

Each of WoW’s Timewalking quests comes with a quest attached to it that you can turn in to get 500 Timewarped Badges for free. Those badges can be used to purchase rewards such as reputation tokens, pets, and mounts.

After you kill the final boss of your first Timewalking dungeon for the week, an expansion-specific item—like the Swirling Vial or Smoldering Ember—drops from that boss that can later be turned in for badges. During the Mists of Pandaria Timewalking event, the item that drops is called the “Shrouded Coin,” and can be turned into the Mists Timewalking vendor for 500 badges. Most Timewalking dungeon runs only give about 30 badges each, so a chance at 500 all at once is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Here’s where to find the Mists Timewalking vendor who you can turn in the quest “The Shrouded Coin” to.

Where is the Mists of Pandaria Timewalking Vendor?

The Timewalking Vendor for the Mists of Pandaria Timewalking event is Mistweaver Xia, who can be found in the Celestial Court on the Timeless Isle. Mistweaver Xia is positioned on the east side of the Celestial Court, just next to Mossgreen Lake. The vendor’s coordinates are [43, 55].

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The quickest way to the Timeless Isle is to take a portal to the Jade Forest from your faction’s capital city and fly to the southeast. The Timeless Isle was introduced in Patch 5.4 and was an extra zone added to the continent of Pandaria at the back end of its expansion. If you have visited the Isle before, you should have a flight path unlocked that will take you there directly from any flight master in Pandaria.