This event is a great time to gear up alts and grind Timewalking dungeons.

The Turbulent Timeways event, which gives WoW Dragonflight players access to five straight weeks of Timewalking dungeons, is live once again on the retail servers.

Starting today, Sept. 26, WoW players will be able to go back in time and experience scaled-up versions of dungeons and raids from the past as if they were current content. The event begins with content from the Cataclysm expansion and will run for five weeks with a different expansion entering the fray each week.

Not only are Timewalking events a great way to experience content from the past, but they’re also a great way to level and gear up your characters as the experience and catch-up items that you earn from them are essentially unmatched. There are few better catch-up mechanisms in the game than Timewalking dungeons, so if you have any alts hanging around that need to get geared up before Patch 10.2, the Turbulent Timeways event is a great time to get in line with the gearing curve.

Here are all of the rewards, including high-item-level gear and cosmetic rewards, that you can earn during WoW‘s Turbulent Timeways event.

All Turbulent Timeways rewards in WoW Dragonflight

The most precious piece of gear you can get each week during Turbulent Timeways will come from Kazra in Valdrakken. His weekly “Path through Time” quest is a must-complete for those looking to gear up as it rewards each of your characters with a guaranteed piece of gear on the Hero upgrade track at item level 428 (or higher). This piece of gear can be earned simply by running five Timewalking dungeons.

Timewalking dungeons themselves drop item level 389 gear on the Adventurer track, while Timewalking raids award item level 415 Champion gear.

The usual mounts and pets that are available during Timewalking events, such as the Infinite Timereaver, will be available during Turbulent Timeways. For this edition of the event, another new mount—the Sandy Shalewing—will also be introduced to the game. This mount can be earned by getting the “Master of the Turbulent Timeways” achievement, which requires you to get the Mastery of Timeways buff five weeks in a row during the event.

Turbulent Timeways is now live in WoW Dragonflight and will remain active in-game until Oct. 30.

About the author