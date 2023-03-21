WoW players will soon be able to use Timewalking as the ultimate catchup mechanism

Timewalking dungeons will soon be more rewarding than ever.

Blizzard has announced that a new, six-week-long event will be coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The event, titled “Turbulent Timeways,” will allow players to participate in six consecutive weeks of Timewalking dungeons, with a new expansion’s dungeons represented in the Timewalking queue each week.

Additionally, the “Path Through Time” quests that require players to complete five Timewalking dungeons and reward a piece of gear from the Vault of the Incarnates will be even more lucrative.

Instead of rewarding Normal-level gear from the raid, the weekly Timewalking quest will reward Heroic-level raid gear each week during this event.

Currently, weekly quests to complete five Timewalking dungeons only reward item level 389 gear. However, during the Turbulent Timeways event, the “Cache of Vault Treasures” you receive as a reward can contain gear up to item level 411—the equivalent of gear you earn from the weekly quest to complete five Mythic-level dungeons.

This six-week event will make gearing new alternate characters easier than ever.

With Timewalking dungeons’ bosses dropping gear at item level 359, and the weekly quest giving gear that scales up to item level 411, your character can easily get to a point where they’re ready for Mythic-zero dungeons. Additionally, the launch of Patch 10.0.7 this week will introduce catch-up gear at item level 385, which can make your character ready to step into the Vault of the Incarnates in no time.

For characters who don’t need to worry about gear from Timewalking dungeons or the Heroic version of the raid, a six-week-long Timewalking event is a great opportunity to farm Timewarped Badges, which can be turned in to purchase Timewalking mounts or expansion-specific reputation tokens.

The Turbulent Timeways event will begin on March 28 with dungeons from the Cataclysm expansion being available in the Timewalking queue.

The event will cycle through WoW expansions each week until the week of Tuesday, May 2, when it will wrap things up with dungeons from Wrath of the Lich King.