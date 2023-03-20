How to get catch-up gear in World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7

Patch 10.0.7 for World of Warcraft Dragonflight is going live on March 21, and it’s set to introduce a few major features.

The update will take players to a new zone called the Forbidden Reach, which until now was only accessible for Dracthyr Evokers. Fortunately for the rest of the players, after the patch goes live, everyone will be able to explore the area and believe us, there is plenty of work to be done there.

In the Forbidden Reach, players will have the opportunity to gain reputation with two factions: Obsidian Warders for Alliance and Dark Talons for Horde. Besides, one of their main interests should be Zskera Vaults, where players will be able to get their hands on Onyx Annulet. This powerful ring is pivotal in further progress throughout the expansion. Players will also farm Primordial Stones to unlock powerful effects for their characters.

And since we’re talking about characters, it’s important to point out that Patch 10.0.7 will introduce catch-up gear for WoW Dragonflight. Moreover, this gear will be bonded to players’ accounts, so it will be much easier to level up their alts.

What level is catch-up gear in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

Catch-up gear in the newest update for WoW Dragonflight will originally be on item level of 385. This should be enough to allow players’ other characters to catch up with their main ones. Although there will also be items called Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, which will be obtainable throughout the Forbidden Reach.

Using Untapped Forbidden Knowledge to upgrade your Primordial catch-up gear will level it up to an item level of 395. You will be able to do so by visiting Researcher Baneflare, for example, who resides in Morqut Village.

How to get catch-up gear in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

Getting catch-up gear shouldn’t be hard at all. Players will be rewarded with Primalist gear tokens for most of their activities in the Forbidden Reach, like finishing quests and killing mobs. These tokens can be used on any character, and once they are, they will be converted to ilvl 385 catch-up gear.

Similarly to Primalist gear tokens, Untapped Forbidden Knowledge should be obtainable by finishing harder tasks and killing rare mobs in the zone.