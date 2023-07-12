How to get Dilated Time Capsule in WoW Dragonflight

The main themes of the Fractures of Time, otherwise known as World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, are time anomalies, paradoxes, and alternate universes where we finally get to see how different Azeroth could have looked. To match the theme and the atmosphere, Blizzard Entertainment shipped the patch with a ton of unique items and one of them is Dilated Time Capsule.

Just like Paracausal Flakes, Dilated Time Capsule is a currency tied to the Time Rift events. While Paracausal Flakes are a bit more common and drop off almost any creature and activity you complete during the event, Dilated Time Capsules are a rare sighting.

So, here’s everything you’ll ever need to know about Dilated Time Capsules, including what are they, how to get them, and what do to with them.

Dilated Time Capsule is a currency used to purchase catch-up gear and weapons

Dilated Time Capsule is an in-bag currency added with Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 used to purchase catch-up gear and weapons from the Time Rift vendors in the Tyrhold Reservoir.

The gear sold by Shi Everbreeze will be Veteran-quality, meaning it starts from level 402 and it can be upgraded up to level 424.

Dilated Time Capsule drops from Time Rift event bosses and weekly chest

Dilated Time Capsule can come from two sources—Time Rift event bosses and weekly chest (Contained Paracausality). While you can defeat Time Rift bosses every hour, you’ll get only one Contained Paracausality chest per week for completing the weekly quest When Time Needs Mending from Soridormi in the Tyrhold Reservoir.

Exchange Dilated Time Capsule for gear and weapons in the Tyrhold Reservoir

Once you have your Dilated Time Capsule, talk to Shi Everbreeze in the Tyrhold Reservoir and she will offer you a wide variety of gear and weapons. The vendor is near the Time Rift vendors and the exact coordinates of Shi Everbreeze are 51.0 56.6.

It’s important to know Dilated Time Capsule is Binds-when-Picked, meaning you can’t send it to your alts and you’ll have to complete the Time Rift events with the character which needs catch-up gear.

Besides all this, the Dilated Time Capsule gear can be converted into tier pieces and you won’t need to spend hours and hours clearing Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible to get your precious tier set bonuses.

