With World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, players from all around the globe are once again starting their grind again. The update added a bunch of new content, including Paracausal Flakes, which will keep you busy for the weeks to come.

The most-devoted players will be surely excited to dive into the new patch, but we know exploring all the new content can be exhausting at times. Figuring out what Paracauscal Flakes actually are, and how to get them, is just one of the many tasks you will need to do.

Table of contents

What are Paracausal Flakes in WoW Dragonflight?

Paracausal Flakes are one of the new currencies in WoW Patch 10.1.5. Once players get a hold of them, they will be able to trade them for gear and cosmetic items, including pets, transmogs, and mounts.

On top of that, Paracausal Flakes are a pivotal aspect of Time Rift—a new activity added to the game with the update. These can be found at the Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus. You can find vendors, which will be more than happy to trade for Paracausal Flakes, as well as the Time Rift activities themselves.

Mara, Reservoir Watcher, can be found in Tyrhold Reservoir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Paracausal Flakes in WoW Dragonflight

There’s really not much mystery behind obtaining Paracausal Flakes—all players need to do is complete Time Rift dungeons.

By participating in Time Rift events, you will earn Paracausal Flakes. Slaying enemies, completing tasks, and killing final bosses will grant you currency and reputation with Soridormi.

Luckily, there’s no limit to how many Time Rifts you can complete. If you’re into grinding, a long road is ahead.

Where to find Paracausal Flakes in WoW Dragonflight

Paracausal Flakes can be collected by completing Time Rift dungeons. These can be started each hour at Tyrhold Reservoir, which is located in the heart of Thaldraszus.

Tyrhold Reservoir can be found in the middle of Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

