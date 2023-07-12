How to get to the Tyrhold Reservoir in WoW Dragonflight

Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Tyrhold Reservoir has become one of the most crowded subzones on the entire Dragon Isles. This is all because of the Time Rift events, unique events that give us a quick glimpse of how different the world would look if, for example, Arthas and the Scourge win. Time Rift events start in Tyrhold Reservoir and it’s not the easiest task to find this subzone because it isn’t marked on your map.

Time Rift events have a total of seven different scenarios or timelines players can enter and explore. Each scenario is more unique than the previous one and they all start in Tyrhold Reservoir every hour where you have to talk to Soridormi to start the event.

If you want to explore the alternate versions of Azeroth and grab some nifty rewards, here’s how you can make a first step in that journey and reach the Tyrhold Reservoir.

The Tyrhold Reservoir is located in Thaldraszus at the 51, 57 coordinates in WoW Dragonflight

You can access the Tyrhold Reservoir with Dragonriding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located just outside the walls of Valdrakken, the Tyrhold Reservoir is a subzone in Thaldraszus at the 51, 57 coordinates. There, you will find Soridormi, Nozdromu’s right hand, giving you different tasks and instructions on how to deal with creatures from alternative timeways.

To get to the Tyrhold Reservoir, jump on your Dragonriding pal and simply fly to the 51, 57 coordinates in Thaldraszus. There aren’t really any nearby Flightpoints and the trip isn’t too long, especially if you have been chilling in Valdrakken.

The Tyrhold Reservoir is right outside Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Time Rift events will all start here and after you complete phase one, you’ll find Mara, the Reservoir Watcher, who will open a portal to alternate timelines once you clear enough trash packs around the Tyrhold Reservoir. Mara is at the 49.71, 58, 65 coordinates.

After you clear out the zone, you’ll return to the Tyrhold Reservoir via the spawned time portal.

