How to get Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons in WoW Dragonflight

There's some sweet loot to collect, and it's quite easy to do.

Patch 10.1.5 is yet another major update for World of Warcraft Dragonflight. It brings a series of new features, including new loot and trinkets. Some of these items are tied to Time Rifts, like Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons.

Time Rifts are a new kind of event players can participate in. The events take players to alternative timelines, where some events took quite a different run. For example, Azmourne is a timeline in which the Scourge won the war and conquered the rest of the world.

Completing Time Rifts is essential to obtaining Paracausal Flakes, a new currency used to secure some fantastic gear.

Table of contents

What are Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons in WoW Dragonflight?

Paracausal Flakes and Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons are rewards for completing Time Rift events. The trinkets themselves are quite powerful and we believe will be pivotal in progressing through 10.1.5 content, while weapons are mostly cosmetic items.

Additionally, they’re often pieces of legendary weapons from the WoW universe. For example, Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne, an item from the Azmourne timeline, looks like a handle of Frostmourne, an iconic sword wielded by Arthas.

The full list of Paracausal Fragment trinkets available in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne

Paracausal Fragment of Doomhammer

Paracausal Fragment of Seschenal

Paracausal Fragment of Sulfuras

Paracausal Fragment of Val’anyr

Paracausal Fragment of Azzinoth

Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker

Paracausal Fragment of Shalamayne

Other items are recolored versions of popular items from previous expansions, in which Time Rifts are set, opening doors to some sweet transmogs.

A fragment of Frostmourne, Lich King’s sword, is an obtainable trinket in Time Rifts. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All in all, it’s more than worth your time to get these items, especially trinkets since they have some powerful on-use effects.

How to get Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons in WoW Dragonflight

There are two ways of claiming Paracausal Fragment trinkets and weapons. One of them requires some luck, while the second one needs you to put some effort into Time Rifts. The former is as simple as it can be—you can drop them from the final bosses of each event.

We know how unlucky some WoW players are, and getting trinkets simply via loot is often impossible sometimes. Luckily, you can also grind your way to get to them.

Participating in Time Rifts earns you Paracausal Flakes. This new currency is used for trading with vendors for mounts, pets, cosmetic transmog items, and powerful trinkets.

Where to trade Paracausal Flakes for trinkets and weapons

The vendors are right in the middle of Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each of these vendors is located in Tyrhold Reservoir, which can be found in the heart of Thaldraszus. It’s also a place where all Time Rifts will begin.

About the author