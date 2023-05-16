Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5: Release date, how to start and complete them

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 has a lot in store for players—new Evoker spec, megadungeon and storyline developments, and new world event for all open-world adventurers, Time Rifts.

Designed around the theme of Patch 10.1.5, Fractures of Time will keep players busy all across Azeroth with various time anomalies and attempts to set the timeways straight. The Patch 10.1.5 event will most likely follow the formula of Community Feast, Researchers Under Fire, and other Dragon Isles events that spawn every couple of hours, feature simple tasks, and reward you handsomely for participating.

Alongside the new Evoker spec and megadungeon, Time Rift events will be the star of Patch 10.1.5. So, here are the ins and outs of this new time-bending event.

When will Time Rift events release in Dragonflight?

Although Blizzard Entertainment didn’t pinpoint the exact release date for Patch 10.1.5, thanks to the Dragonflight roadmap we know that patch following Embers of Neltharion is coming in Spring 2023.

The exact release date will be revealed when we near the patch release date, but judging by Patches 10.0.5 and 10.0.7, it’s reasonable to expect that we could see it two months after Patch 10.1. So, you should roughly expect it in late June or early July.

How to start and complete the Time Rift event in Dragonflight

Blizzard didn’t reveal much about the Time Rift events in Patch 10.1.5, but we do know that these events will take on Azeroth and possibly beyond the borders of the Dragon Isles. The common goal on the scene of the crime will be to repel waves of minions and “plug the hole to set the timeways straight again.”

Locations of Time Rifts in Dragonflight

Currently, there isn’t much known about the new event, but the community has spread rumors there will be seven different themes for Time Rifts:



Time Rifts – Black Empire (Azq’roth)

Time Rifts – Demon (Azewrath)

Time Rifts – HvA (The Warlands)

Time Rifts – Murloc (Azmerloth)

Time Rifts – Robot (A.Z.E.R.O.T.H.)

Time Rifts – Scourge (Azmourne)

Time Rifts – Titan (Ulderoth)

Again, take this with a grain of salt. Time Rifts will be available for testing on PTR in the next couple of weeks and then we’ll learn what will be our role in this new world event.

