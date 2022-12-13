World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced tons of content to the over decade old Blizzard MMO, including new zones, dungeons, raids, and other events. Primal Storms are a new event that have come with the onset of Dragonflight Season One. This new event will allow players to earn various collectibles, as well as aesthetic and practical gear drops.

If you want to get involved in upcoming Primal Storms but do not know how, or if they are worth your time, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Primal Storms in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What are Primal Storms in WoW Dragonflight?

Primal Storms are a world event specific to the Dragon Isles. Every six hours, two randomized Dragon Isles regions, either the Waking Shore, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, or Thaldraszus, will receive a Primal invasion in a specific area. Players can spot these invasions by opening their maps and finding the large red ‘X’ which will indicate the position of a Primal Storm.

Image via WoWHead

Invasions will be late for two hours each, giving players a wide window to participate in the world event. The six-hour cooldown begins right after the invasion ends. Aside from slaying mobs in the regions, there are no exact objectives during a Primal Storm aside from grinding the event-specific currency.

Rewards for Primal Storms in WoW Dragonflight

The main draw for players to participate in Primal Storms is to earn the event-specific currency to purchase items. Useful items for players include the Unstable Elemental Confluence Heirloom trinket which was originally only available to earn from the Dragonflight pre-patch event. Elemental Overflow gear is also available for all item slots, each being 359 item level and ranging from 200 to 800 Elemental Overflow each.

Storm Sigil gear is a significantly high item level set, as each piece ranks in at item level 385. Instead of Elemental Overflow, this gear requires Storm Sigils, which only drops once a week per invasion, with a very low chance to look. Players can ultimately only obtain four Storm Sigils a week if they participate in all Air, Earth, Fire, and Water Primal invasions.

Elemental Overflow will also allow players to purchase a variety of mounts from Mythressa in Valdrakken. These mounts include:

Ghostflame – 1,000 Elemental Overflow

Stormie – 1,000 Elemental Overflow

Stormhide Salamanther – 2,000 Elemental Overflow

Alongside other cosmetic appearances for weapons, there is plenty that players can earn if they are willing to grind out the Primal Storm events.