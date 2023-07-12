How to start and complete the Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard Entertainment leveled up World of Warcraft and brought a bunch of exciting new features to Dragonflight with Patch 10.1.5—one of them being Time Rift events.

Many WoW players, us included, enjoy creative events that aren’t too repetitive and are actually fun. For years, however, the developers struggled to come up with content like this, but with Patch 10.1.5, it looks like they finally delivered thanks to Time Rifts.

Time Rifts are incredibly rewarding, allowing you to grab some catch-up gear, unique trinkets, and glamorous transmog items. Besides that, they vary quite strongly, and old-school WoW players should be more than thrilled to complete them. Well, at least we are.

What are Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight?

In Time Rifts, players travel to one of the seven alternate realities where Azeroth’s history went quite differently. For example, in the Azmourne universe, the Scourge and the Lich King won, taking over the world. Time Rifts are a perfect opportunity to see for yourself how the game would look if things didn’t go our way.

In one of the Time Rifts scenarios, the Lich King and the Scourge won the war. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s the list of all seven Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight:

Azmourne – In this timeline, Scourge won the war and gained control over the world.

A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. – In this universe, King Mechagon activated his doomsday device and eliminated all life on Azeroth.

Azmerloth – A timeline where everything went as planned, except for the fact that everyone is a Murloc.

Azewarth – In this universe, the world is controlled by demons since the Burning Legion won the Second War.

Azq’roth – Black Empire hasn’t been stopped in this timeline and rules the planet.

Ulderoth – Here, Titans rule the world.

Warlands – The Alliance and Horde never put the war aside and continue wreaking havoc on Azeroth.

How to start Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight

Starting Time Rifts is actually quite straightforward. You will see a battle horn on your map, which is located in Tyrhold Reservoir. Once you get there, you’ll have to talk to an NPC called Soridormi, which will begin the current Time Rift event. These change every full hour and can be done at any time.

How to complete Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight

Time Rift events have two phases. In the first one, you will need to eliminate as many mobs in Tyrhold Reservoir as possible. These will just keep spawning in the area. The game will also randomly require you to complete different puzzles or other minigames, like flying through airborne mobs with dragonriding flying.

The portal will transport you to an alternate version of Azeroth. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once that 10-minute phase is done, you will need to head to a portal in the middle of Tyrhold Reservoir. Using it will transport you to a different timeline, where you will have the task of eliminating a boss from an alternate universe. Killing these bosses can get you some sweet loot and will mark the end of this event.

What rewards do you receive for completing Time Rift events in WoW Dragonflight?

Doing Time Rift events is essential at the start of Patch 10.1.5 since it rewards you with numerous gear. These can be divided into catch-up equipment, transmog items, unique and powerful trinkets, and mounts. Sometimes these items will drop directly from the stage two bosses, but mostly, you’ll have to trade them to vendors.

Each timeline will have its own vendor, which can be found in Tyrhold Reservoir as well. They won’t accept gold, though. You’ll need Paracausal Flakes. It’s a new currency that is gained by completing Time Rift events and by finishing the weekly quests related to them.

